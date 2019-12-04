Last year, the NCAA instituted a new rule which allowed freshmen to play in four games and retain their redshirt.

Wisconsin took full advantage.

In 2018, Wisconsin had 30 “true” freshmen. Of those, 13 saw action (of the 17 who did not one, Mason Platter, missed the season due to injury). And of those 13, eight played in four or fewer games, thus allowing them to preserve their redshirt for the 2019 season. Those eight were CB Travian Blaylock, CB Donte Burton, WR Isaac Guerendo, WR Taj Mustapha, S Reggie Pearson, TE Cormac Sampson, WR Brady Schipper (he was moved to RB this year) and CB Alexander Smith.

Those eight players combined to appear in 23 games, with Blaylock, Burton and Mustapha playing in the maximum four games allowed and Guerendo, Pearson and Smith three apiece.

That of course means five played in more than five games (FB John Chenal, WR Aron Cruickshank, ILB Jack Sanborn, NT Bryson Williams and CB Rachad Wildgoose).

In 2019, though, Wisconsin used just six of 27 “true” freshmen. Of those, only two – NT Keeanu Benton and LB Leo Chenal – have lost their redshirt status by playing in more than four games. But the other four combined to appear in only seven games.

Cornerback Semar Melvin played in three of those — with Wildgoose hurt, Melvin got the start against Minnesota and after giving up a long touchdown on the game’s second play acquitted himself well. Wildgoose’s health could factor in to him playing against Ohio State but with a bowl game weeks away figure him to retain his redshirt.

The other three freshmen who played this year were TE Clay Cundiff (one game), fullback Quan Easterling (one game) and quarterback Graham Mertz (two games).

You can see the list below of the rest of the freshmen who didn’t play. Some might not have been ready, others perhaps rehabbing injuries suffered in high school or the offseason, yet there were at least two – LB Maema Njongmeta and NT Gio Paez – who at times dressed on gameday.

Maybe some of these freshmen will get time in Wisconsin’s bowl game. Or maybe not. Either way, it seems like the Badgers didn’t take full advantage of the redshirt rule in 2019.

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers after the 12-game regular season:



“TRUE” FRESHMEN

Keeanu Benton, NT

South Florida: 2 tackles (solo), TFL

Central Michigan: Started, 1 tackle (solo), TFL

Michigan: Started, 1 tackle, QBH

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL

Iowa: Started. 2 tackles (2 solo), QBH

Nebraska: Started, 1 tackle

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Minnesota: 1 tackle

Season totals: 11 tackles (6 solo), sack, 3 TFL, 2 QBH

Clay Cundiff, TE

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Leo Chenal, LB

South Florida: 5 tackles (3 solo)

Central Michigan: 4 tackles (4 solo)

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: 3 tackles (3 solo), sack, TFL, FR

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: 1 tackle (solo), TFL, QBH

Minnesota: 1 tackle (solo)

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: 1 tackle

Season totals: 16 tackles (13 solo), sack, 2 TFL, FR

Quan Easterling, FB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Semar Melvin, CB

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo)

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: 1 tackle

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Started, 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Season totals: 3 tackles (2 solo), PBU

Graham Mertz, QB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: 4-of-5 passing, 35 yards

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: 5-of-5 passing, 38 yards; 2 rush, 6 yards

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: 9-of-10 passing, 73 yards; 2 rush, 6 yards

Have not played

Peter Bowden, LS; Stephan Bracey, WR; Logan Brown, OL; Dante Caputo, S; Julius Davis, RB; Jordan DiBenedetto, WR; Dean Engram, CB; Tatum Grass, LB; Rodas Johnson, DE; Jackson Kollath, LB; Spencer Lytle, LB; Cooper Nelson, QR; Maema Njongmeta, LB; Logan O’Brien, OL; Gio Paez, NT; Cam Phillips, WR; Hayden Rucci, TE; Joe Tippmann, OL; Titus Toler, LB; Blake Wilcox, K; James Williams, CB.

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

A.J. Abbott, WR

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)

Donte Burton, CB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan: PBU

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan State: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, PBU

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: 1 tackle (solo)

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 PBU

Boyd Dietzen, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Minnesota: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jack Eschenbach, TE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jaylan Franklin, OLB

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo), sack, TFL

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Minnesota: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL

Michael Furtney, OL

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

C.J. Goetz, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Minnesota: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Isaac Guerendo, RB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Minnesota: 1 kick return, 49 yards; 1 tackle (solo)

Season totals: 1 kick return, 49 yards; 1 tackle (solo)

Andrew Lyons, OL

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Isaiah Mullens, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Minnesota: 1 tackle

Season totals: 1 tackle

Taj Mustapha, WR

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Reggie Pearson, S

South Florida: Started, 1 tackle (solo), FF

Central Michigan: Started, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), .5 TFL, FF

Northwestern: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Kent State: Started, 3 tackles (3 solo)

Michigan State: Started, 4 tackles (3 solo)

Illinois: Started, 5 tackles (4 solo), 2 TFL, 3 PBU

Ohio State: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo)

Iowa: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo)

Nebraska: Started, 10 tackles (8 solo)

Purdue: Started, 6 tackles (4 solo)

Minnesota: Started, 7 tackles (2 solo), TFL

Season stats: 47 tackles (32 solo), 2 FF, 4 PBU, 3.5 TFL

Cormac Sampson, OL/TE

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Minnesota: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Brady Schipper, RB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 6 rush, 21 yards

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: 6 rush, 21 yards

Alexander Smith, CB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Kent State: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan State: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Blocked punt

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Minnesota: Played, did not record a statistic

Season stats: 4 tackles (4 solo), PBU, Blk

Marty Strey, OLB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jack Torchio, S

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: INT, PBU

Northwestern: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Minnesota: Did not play

Season stats: 3 tackles (3 solo), INT, 2 PBU

Nakia Watson, RB

South Florida: 14 rush, 80 yards, TD

Central Michigan: 8 rush, 29 yards, TD; 1 catch, 0 yards

Michigan: 13 rush, 31 yards

Northwestern: 1 rush, 1 yard; 1 tackle

Kent State: 12 rush, 63 yards; 1 catch, 6 yards

Michigan State: 5 rush, 34 yards

Illinois: 2 rush, 9 yards

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: 6 rush, 32 yards

Nebraska: 8 rush, 36 yards

Purdue: 1 rush, 6 yards

Minnesota: 4 rush, 10 yards; 1 catch, -3 yards

Season stats: 74 rush, 331 yards (4.47 average), 2 TD; 3 catches, 3 yards

Chase Wolf, QB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: 1-for-1 passing, 2 yards

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Did not play

Season stats: 1-for-1 passing, 2 yards



Have not played

Travian Blaylock, CB; Mike Gregoire, WR; Jacob Heyroth, ILB; Conor Schlichting, P.

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

John Chenal, FB

South Florida: 1 rush, 2 yards; 1 catch, 12 yards; 1 tackle (solo), FF

Central Michigan: 3 rush, 11 yards; 1 catch, 2 yards

Michigan: 2 rush, 5 yards, TD

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 4 rush, 24 yards

Michigan State: Started, 4 rush, 17 yards; 1 catch, 1 yard

Illinois: 3 rush, 3 yards

Ohio State: Started, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: 1 kick return, 15 yards

Minnesota: 1 rush, 3 yards; 1 tackle

Season totals: 18 rush, 65 yards (3.6 average), 2 TD; 2 catches, 3 yards, 2 tackles (1 solo), FF; 1 kick return, 15 yards

Aron Cruickshank, WR

South Florida: 1 kick return, 23 yards

Central Michigan: 1 catch, 19 yards; 2 punt returns, 14 yards

Michigan: 1 kick return, 11 yards

Northwestern: 2 kick returns, 69 yards

Kent State: 2 rush, 6 yards; 2 catches, 10 yards

Michigan State: 2 rush, 28 yards; 1 kick return, 38 yards

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: 2 rush, 28 yards; 4 kick returns, 83 yards

Iowa: 3 kick returns, 69 yards

Nebraska: 2 rush, 13 yards; 3 kick returns, 133 yards

Purdue: 3 rush, 47 yards, TD

Minnesota: 1 rush, -1 yards; 2 kick returns, 26 yards

Season totals: 12 rush, 121 yards, TD; 2 catches, 10 yards; 17 kick returns, 452 yards (26.6 average); 2 punt returns, 14 yards

Jack Sanborn, LB

South Florida: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo)

Central Michigan: Started, 1 tackle, INT, QBH

Michigan: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 TFL, sack, FF

Northwestern: Started, 13 tackles (7 solo), TFL, PBU

Kent State: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), 2 sacks, 2 TFL

Michigan State: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), TFL

Illinois: Started, 7 tackles (4 solo). .5 TFL. QBH

Ohio State: Started, 6 tackles (4 solo)

Iowa: Started, 6 tackles (6 solo)

Nebraska: Started, 3 tackles (1 solo), INT

Purdue: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo)

Minnesota: Started, 6 tackles (5 solo), 1.5 TFL, sack, PBU

Season totals: 61 tackles (39 solo), 4 sacks, 8 TFL, 2 INT, 2 QBH, 2 PBU, FF

Rachad Wildgoose, CB

South Florida: 2 tackles (solo)

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: PBU

Northwestern: 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 TFL

Kent State: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan State: Started, INT

Illinois: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

Ohio State: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Iowa: 2 PBU

Nebraska: Started, 4 tackles (2 solo), TFL

Purdue: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), 2 PBU

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: 17 tackles (13 solo), 3 TFL, 5 PBU, INT

Bryson Williams, NT

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo)

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 4 tackles (1 solo)

Ohio State: 1 tackle

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: 6 tackles (2 solo)

