It’s not easy to play cornerback, especially at a major program.

Every long completion, every penalty, every mistake is magnified, especially in this age of social media.

Long ago I was told by an NFL player that every cornerback is going to get burned, even the best ones. It’s just a fact of life at that position. Hence why players at that position need to have a short memory.

Making it harder for corners is that not every “bad” play is their fault — lack of pass rush (Wisconsin has just three sacks in three games), defensive scheme and even mistakes by teammates can make a player look bad.

This past week against Iowa, redshirt freshman Faion Hicks had one of those games. He got “beat” for a long gain (although Wisconsin was in a zone defense and quarterback Nate Stanley had plenty of time to throw) and committed a pass interference penalty. For this infraction he got roasted on social media by a supposed fan, who wrote, among other things, “How do you get burned so bad every play and still get to play.”

Hicks later responded but deleted his tweet. He received support from other Badgers fans as well as a former Wisconsin cornerback.

Another thing with young cornerbacks — and Wisconsin is playing a slew of them (there are no juniors or seniors in the group) — is there is a learning curve. The Badgers have been fortunate to have had experience corners the past decade with, among others, Niles Brinkley, the above-mentioned Marcus Cromartie, Antonio Fenelus, Darius Hillary, Nick Nelson, Sojourn Shelton, Devin Smith and Derrick Tindal.

All that being said … Hicks is making plays.

His 13 tackles are most among UW cornerbacks. He has two passes defensed, which is tied for second on the team and most among corners, along with Caesar Williams.

Wisconsin has only four interceptions this season — Hicks had one of them.

He also has the only tackle for loss among the cornerbacks, stuffing Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin for a 3-yard loss on a second-and-2 play.

It can be hard to be patient, especially in the every-game-matters world of college football. But based on Hicks’ early production, he might just be worth the wait.

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers after the first four games:

“TRUE” FRESHMEN



Travian Blaylock, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: FR

Season totals: No tackles, 1 FR

Donte Burton, CB

Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)

Aron Cruickshank, WR

Western Kentucky: 1 kick return, 30 yards

New Mexico: 1 rush, 11 yards; 2 kick returns, 32 yards

BYU: 4 kick returns, 84 yards

Iowa: 2 kick returns, 22 yards

Season totals: 1 rush, 11 yards; 9 kick returns, 188 yards (20.9 avg.)

Taj Mustapha, WR

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

Jack Sanborn, ILB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)

Bryson Williams, NT

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Season totals: 3 tackles (2 solo)

Rachad Wildgoose, CB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: 2 tackles (2 solo)

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Have not played

A.J. Abbott, WR; Nate Carter, QB; John Chenal, FB; Boyd Dietzen, DE; Jack Eschenbach, TE; Jaylan Franklin, OLB; Michael Furtney, OL; C.J. Goetz, DE; Mike Gregoire, WR; Isaac Guerendo, WR; Jacob Heyroth, ILB; Andrew Lyons, OL; Isaiah Mullens, DE; Reggie Pearson, S; Mason Platter, OLB; Cormac Sampson, TE; Brady Schipper, WR; Conor Schlichting, P; Alexander Smith, CB; Marty Strey, OLB; Jack Torchio, S; Nakia Watson, RB; Chase Wolf, QB

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

Tyler Beach, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Logan Bruss, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jake Ferguson, TE

Western Kentucky: 4 catches, 43 yards

New Mexico: 1 catch, 4 yards

BYU: 3 catches, 61 yards

Iowa: 4 catches, 58 yards, TD

Season totals: 12 catches, 166 yards, TD

Izayah Green-May, OLB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Deron Harrell, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, 3 tackles (3 solo)

Season totals: 3 tackles (3 solo)

Matt Hennigsen, DE

Western Kentucky: Started, 4 tackles (1 solo)

New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), TFL

BYU: 2 tackles, QBH

Iowa: 2 tackles

Season totals: 10 tackles (2 solo), TFL, QBH

Faion Hicks, CB

Western Kentucky: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), INT

New Mexico: Started, 1 tackle, PBU

BYU: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), PBU

Iowa: Started, 4 tackles (4 solo), TFL

Season totals: 13 tackles (9 solo), 2 PBU, INT, TFL

Kayden Lyles, DL

Western Kentucky: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), FR

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Season totals: 5 tackles (4 solo), FR

Scott Nelson, S

Western Kentucky: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 PBU

New Mexico: Started, 4 tackles (2 solo), INT

BYU: Started, 5 tackles (1 solo) 1.5 TFL, PBU

Iowa: Started, 4 tackles (1 solo), PBU

Season totals: 20 tackles (9 solo), 4 PBU, 1.5 TFL, INT

Josh Seltzner, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Danny Vanden Boom, QB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: 1-for-1 passing, 3 yards, TD

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Season totals: 1-for-1 passing, 3 yards, TD

Aaron Vopal, OL

Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)



Have not played

Michael Balistreri, DE; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, FB; Alex Fenton, OL; Cade Green, WR; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Tyler Mais, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Coy Wanner, TE

Out for season

Blake Smithback, OL

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

Adam Bay, LS

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Madison Cone, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: 1 tackle (solo), INT, PBU

BYU: 3 tackles (3 solo)

Iowa: 1 tackle (solo)

Season totals: 5 tackles (5 solo), PBU, INT

Danny Davis III, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play (suspended)

New Mexico: Did not play (suspended)

BYU: 4 catches, 40 yards

Iowa: 1 catch, 12 yards, TD

Season totals: 5 catches, 52 yards, TD

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Western Kentucky: Started, 18 rush, 145 yards, 2 TD

New Mexico: Started, 33 rush, 253 yards, 3 TD

BYU: Started, 26 rush, 117 yards; 3 catches, 14 yards

Iowa: 25 rush, 113 yards; 2 catches, 6 yards

Season totals: 102 rush, 628 yards, 5 TD; 5 catches, 20 yards

Have not played

Jack Coan, QB

