Carriere-Williams emerges as Badgers CB of future — and present
Coming into the 2017 season, Wisconsin knew it had two strong starting cornerbacks in junior Nick Nelson and senior Derrick Tindal.
But what about the nickel corner? Well, that was a bit up in the air.
Junior Lubern Figaro was a possible front-runner, but redshirt freshman Dontye Carriere-Williams was also in the mix. As it turned out, Carriere-Williams has run away with the job.
The latest in a long line of Badgers to come from Ft. Lauderdale’s St. Thomas Aquinas — others include Devin Gaulden, Conor O’Neill, Dezmen Southward and James White — Carriere-Williams, a redshirt freshman, stepped into Wisconsin’s third cornerback role immediately, recording five tackles in the season opener against Utah State.
With Wisconsin having two solid cornerbacks, Carriere-Williams has found himself tested often, most notably against BYU when the Cougars passed in his direction all game. Carriere-Williams finished with a season-high eight tackles — six solo — and also grabbed his first (and to date, only) interception.
Teams will likely continue to try and pick on Carriere-Williams. Thus far, he’s been up to the challenge. In Wisconsin’s last four games, he has five passes broken up. Through eight games, Carriere-Williams has six PBUs. In 14 games last year, Figaro had eight PBUs. On the 2015 team, six PBUs would have ranked third on the Badgers and in ’14 it would have been second.
With perhaps Tindal and Nelson both gone next year (there have been rumblings/conjecture since the spring that Nelson could go to the NFL after his one year with the Badgers), Carriere-Williams is already proving that he’s ready to slip into a starting role in 2018.
Side Young Badgers Tracker note: It’s rare that more than halfway through a season a freshman will take the field for the first time, but add redshirt frosh wide receiver Adam Krumholz to the mix. With injuries at the wide receiver position, the walk-on from Stoughton, Wis., made his collegiate debut against Illinois, although he recorded no statistics.
Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers from the first eight games of the season:
“TRUE” FRESHMEN
Adam Bay, LS
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Jack Coan, QB
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: 1 for 1 passing, 6 yards
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Did not play
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Did not play
Maryland: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Season totals: 1 for 1 passing, 6 yards
Madison Cone, CB
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Did not play
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Danny Davis, WR
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Started, 1 catch, 35 yards; 1 rush, 1 yard
BYU: 2 catches, 67 yards
Northwestern: 3 catches, 50 yards, TD
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: 1 catch, 8 yards; 1 rush, 3 yards; 1 kick return, 23 yards
Maryland: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Season totals: 7 catches, 160 yards, TD; 2 rushes, 4 yards; 1 kick return, 23 yards
Jonathan Taylor, RB
Utah State: 9 rushes, 87 yards, TD
Florida Atlantic: Started, 26 rushes, 223 yards, 3 TDs
BYU: Started, 18 rushes, 128 yards, TD
Northwestern: Started, 19 rushes, 80 yards, 2 TDs
Nebraska: Started, 25 rushes, 249 yards, 2 TDs
Purdue: Started, 30 rushes, 219 yards, TD; 1 catch, 17 yards
Maryland: Started, 22 rushes, 126 yards, TD; 1 catch, 24 yards
Illinois: Started, 12 rushes, 73 yards
Season totals: 161 rushes, 1,185 yards, 11 TDs; 2 catches, 41 yards
Have not played
Michael Balistreri, DE; Tyler Beach, OL; Logan Bruss, OL; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, ILB; Sam DeLany, WR; Alex Fenton, OL; Jake Ferguson, TE; Izayah Green-May, OLB; Matt Hennigsen, DE; Faion Hicks, CB; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Kayden Lyles, OL; Tyler Mais, S; Scott Nelson, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Josh Seltzner, OL; Blake Smithback, OL; Danny Vanden Boom, QB; Aaron Vopal, OL; Coy Wanner, TE
REDSHIRT FRESHMEN
Christian Bell, OLB
Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)
Florida Atlantic: Did not play
BYU: 1 tackle (solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 FF
Northwestern: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL, FF
Luke Benzschawel, TE
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Did not play
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Did not play
Maryland: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Season totals: n/a
Tyler Biadasz, C
Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic
BYU: Started, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Started, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Started, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Started, did not record a statistic
Maryland: Started, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Noah Burks, OLB
Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Maryland: 1 tackle (solo)
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), QBH
Eric Burrell, S
Utah State: 2 tackles (1 solo)
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: 2 tackles (1 solo)
Dontye Carriere-Williams, CB
Utah State: 5 tackles (2 solo)
Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle (solo), 1 PBU
BYU: 8 tackles (6 solo), INT
Northwestern: 3 tackles (3 solo)
Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo), 1 PBU
Purdue: Started, 1 tackle, 2 PBU
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), 2 PBU
Season totals: 22 tackles (15 solo), INT, 6 PBU
Seth Currens, S
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: 1 tackle
Jack Dunn, WR
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Did not play
Season totals: n/a
Garrett Groshek, RB
Utah State: 2 rushes, 29 yards, TD; 1 tackle (solo)
Florida Atlantic: 5 rushes, 10 yards; 1 catch, 6 yards; 1 tackle
BYU: 9 carries, 43 yards; 1 tackle
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: 1 rush, 7 yards
Purdue: 2 rushes, 32 yards
Maryland: 5 rushes, 47 yards
Illinois: 12 rushes, 51 yards, TD
Season totals: 36 rushes, 219 yards, 2 TDs; 1 catch, 6 yards; 3 tackles (1 solo)
Patrick Kasl, OL
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Adam Krumholz, WR
Utah State: Did not play
Florida Atlantic: Did not play
BYU: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Maryland: Did not play
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE
Utah State: 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: 2 tackles (1 solo)
Northwestern: 1 tackle, .5 sacks, .5 TFL
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Maryland: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Season totals: 6 tackles (3 solo), 1.5 sacks, 1.5 TFL
Mike Maskalunas, ILB
Utah State: 1 tackle, 1 FR
Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle (solo)
BYU: 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Did not play
Season totals: 5 tackles (3 solo), TFL
Keldrick Preston, DE
Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH
Florida Atlantic: Did not play
BYU: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Maryland: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Season stats: 1 tackle (solo), QBH
Kendrick Pryor, WR
Utah State: Did not play
Florida Atlantic: Did not play
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: 1 catch, 20 yards
Maryland: 2 catches, 9 yards
Illinois: 2 catches, 37 yards
Season totals: 5 catch, 66 yards
Cole Van Lanen, OL
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Caesar Williams, CB
Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)
Florida Atlantic: Did not play
BYU: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Did not play
Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)
Have not played
Josh Bernhagen, LS; Cade Green, WR; Deron Harrell, WR; Gabe Lloyd, TE; Kare Lyles, QB; Hegeman Tiedt, OLB; Cristian Volpentesta, CB
Injured, out for season
Sam Brodner, RB; Mason Stokke, ILB
“TRUE” SOPHOMORES
Quintez Cephus, WR
Utah State: Started; 3 catches, 31 yards, TD
Florida Atlantic: 2 catches, 47 yards
BYU: Started, 5 catches, 54 yards, 2 TDs
Northwestern: 4 catches, 99 yards; 1 rush, -3 yards
Nebraska: Started, 4 catches, 68 yards, TD
Purdue: 5 catches, 100 yards, TD
Illinois: 2 catches, 31 yards
Season totals: 25 catches, 432 yards, 5 TDs; 1 rush, -3 yards
David Edwards, RT
Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic
BYU: Started, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Started, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Started, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Started, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Patrick Johnson, S
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: Did not play
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Did not play
Injured, out for the season
Season totals: n/a
Anthony Lotti, P
Utah State: 3 punts, 129 yards (43.0 average)
Florida Atlantic: 5 punts, 191 yards (38.2 average)
BYU: 2 punts, 93 yards (46.5 average)
Northwestern: 6 punts, 245 yards (40.8 average)
Nebraska: 4 punts, 169 yards (42.2 average)
Purdue: 1 punt, 44 yards (44.0 average)
Maryland: 1 punt, 26 yards (26.0 average)
Illinois: 5 punts, 183 yards (36.6 average)
Season totals: 27 punts, 1,080 yards (40.0 average)
Garrett Rand, DE
Utah State: 1 QBH
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
BYU: 1 PBU
Northwestern: 1 tackle
Nebraska: 1 QBH
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Maryland: 1 tackle
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: 2 tackles, 2 QBH, PBU
Bradrick Shaw, RB
Utah State: Started; 18 rushes, 84 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch, 10 yards
Florida Atlantic: Did not play
BYU: 4 carries, 19 yards
Northwestern: 9 rushes, 34 yards
Nebraska: 12 rushes, 43 yards, TD
Purdue: 12 rushes, 41 yards; 2 catches, 11 yards
Maryland: 7 rushes, 18 yards
Illinois: 12 rushes, 40 yards
Season totals: 74 rushes, 279 yards, 2 TDs; 3 catches, 21 yards
A.J. Taylor, WR
Utah State: 3 catches, 38 yards; 2 kick returns, 46 yards
Florida Atlantic: 1 kick return, 21 yards
BYU: 3 catches, 34 yards, TD; 2 kick returns, 65 yards
Northwestern: 1 catch, 33 yards; 1 kick return, 18 yards
Nebraska: 1 catch, 5 yards; 1 kick return, 25 yards
Purdue: 1 catch, 17 yards; 2 rushes, 5 yards
Maryland: 2 catches, 41 yards, TD; 4 kick returns, 83 yards
Illinois: 1 rush, 4 yards; 1 kick return, 29 yards
Season totals: 11 catches, 168 yards, 2 TDs; 3 rushes, 9 yards; 12 kick returns, 287 yards (23.9 average)
Have not played
Griffin Grady, ILB
