Carriere-Williams emerges as Badgers CB of future — and present

Coming into the 2017 season, Wisconsin knew it had two strong starting cornerbacks in junior Nick Nelson and senior Derrick Tindal.

But what about the nickel corner? Well, that was a bit up in the air.

Junior Lubern Figaro was a possible front-runner, but redshirt freshman Dontye Carriere-Williams was also in the mix. As it turned out, Carriere-Williams has run away with the job.

The latest in a long line of Badgers to come from Ft. Lauderdale’s St. Thomas Aquinas — others include Devin Gaulden, Conor O’Neill, Dezmen Southward and James White — Carriere-Williams, a redshirt freshman, stepped into Wisconsin’s third cornerback role immediately, recording five tackles in the season opener against Utah State.

With Wisconsin having two solid cornerbacks, Carriere-Williams has found himself tested often, most notably against BYU when the Cougars passed in his direction all game. Carriere-Williams finished with a season-high eight tackles — six solo — and also grabbed his first (and to date, only) interception.

Teams will likely continue to try and pick on Carriere-Williams. Thus far, he’s been up to the challenge. In Wisconsin’s last four games, he has five passes broken up. Through eight games, Carriere-Williams has six PBUs. In 14 games last year, Figaro had eight PBUs. On the 2015 team, six PBUs would have ranked third on the Badgers and in ’14 it would have been second.

With perhaps Tindal and Nelson both gone next year (there have been rumblings/conjecture since the spring that Nelson could go to the NFL after his one year with the Badgers), Carriere-Williams is already proving that he’s ready to slip into a starting role in 2018.

Side Young Badgers Tracker note: It’s rare that more than halfway through a season a freshman will take the field for the first time, but add redshirt frosh wide receiver Adam Krumholz to the mix. With injuries at the wide receiver position, the walk-on from Stoughton, Wis., made his collegiate debut against Illinois, although he recorded no statistics.

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers from the first eight games of the season:

“TRUE” FRESHMEN

Adam Bay, LS

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jack Coan, QB

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: 1 for 1 passing, 6 yards

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Season totals: 1 for 1 passing, 6 yards

Madison Cone, CB

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Danny Davis, WR

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, 1 catch, 35 yards; 1 rush, 1 yard

BYU: 2 catches, 67 yards

Northwestern: 3 catches, 50 yards, TD

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: 1 catch, 8 yards; 1 rush, 3 yards; 1 kick return, 23 yards

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Season totals: 7 catches, 160 yards, TD; 2 rushes, 4 yards; 1 kick return, 23 yards

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Utah State: 9 rushes, 87 yards, TD

Florida Atlantic: Started, 26 rushes, 223 yards, 3 TDs

BYU: Started, 18 rushes, 128 yards, TD

Northwestern: Started, 19 rushes, 80 yards, 2 TDs

Nebraska: Started, 25 rushes, 249 yards, 2 TDs

Purdue: Started, 30 rushes, 219 yards, TD; 1 catch, 17 yards

Maryland: Started, 22 rushes, 126 yards, TD; 1 catch, 24 yards

Illinois: Started, 12 rushes, 73 yards

Season totals: 161 rushes, 1,185 yards, 11 TDs; 2 catches, 41 yards

Have not played

Michael Balistreri, DE; Tyler Beach, OL; Logan Bruss, OL; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, ILB; Sam DeLany, WR; Alex Fenton, OL; Jake Ferguson, TE; Izayah Green-May, OLB; Matt Hennigsen, DE; Faion Hicks, CB; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Kayden Lyles, OL; Tyler Mais, S; Scott Nelson, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Josh Seltzner, OL; Blake Smithback, OL; Danny Vanden Boom, QB; Aaron Vopal, OL; Coy Wanner, TE

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

Christian Bell, OLB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: 1 tackle (solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 FF

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL, FF

Luke Benzschawel, TE

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Tyler Biadasz, C

Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Started, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Started, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Started, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Noah Burks, OLB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), QBH

Eric Burrell, S

Utah State: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Dontye Carriere-Williams, CB

Utah State: 5 tackles (2 solo)

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle (solo), 1 PBU

BYU: 8 tackles (6 solo), INT

Northwestern: 3 tackles (3 solo)

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo), 1 PBU

Purdue: Started, 1 tackle, 2 PBU

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), 2 PBU

Season totals: 22 tackles (15 solo), INT, 6 PBU

Seth Currens, S

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle

Jack Dunn, WR

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Garrett Groshek, RB

Utah State: 2 rushes, 29 yards, TD; 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: 5 rushes, 10 yards; 1 catch, 6 yards; 1 tackle

BYU: 9 carries, 43 yards; 1 tackle

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 rush, 7 yards

Purdue: 2 rushes, 32 yards

Maryland: 5 rushes, 47 yards

Illinois: 12 rushes, 51 yards, TD

Season totals: 36 rushes, 219 yards, 2 TDs; 1 catch, 6 yards; 3 tackles (1 solo)

Patrick Kasl, OL

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Adam Krumholz, WR

Utah State: Did not play

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE

Utah State: 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Northwestern: 1 tackle, .5 sacks, .5 TFL

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Season totals: 6 tackles (3 solo), 1.5 sacks, 1.5 TFL

Mike Maskalunas, ILB

Utah State: 1 tackle, 1 FR

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle (solo)

BYU: 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Season totals: 5 tackles (3 solo), TFL

Keldrick Preston, DE

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Season stats: 1 tackle (solo), QBH

Kendrick Pryor, WR

Utah State: Did not play

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: 1 catch, 20 yards

Maryland: 2 catches, 9 yards

Illinois: 2 catches, 37 yards

Season totals: 5 catch, 66 yards

Cole Van Lanen, OL

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Caesar Williams, CB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)



Have not played

Josh Bernhagen, LS; Cade Green, WR; Deron Harrell, WR; Gabe Lloyd, TE; Kare Lyles, QB; Hegeman Tiedt, OLB; Cristian Volpentesta, CB

Injured, out for season

Sam Brodner, RB; Mason Stokke, ILB

Best of the Badgers Wisconsin Badgers all-time 100-yard rushers database

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

Quintez Cephus, WR

Utah State: Started; 3 catches, 31 yards, TD

Florida Atlantic: 2 catches, 47 yards

BYU: Started, 5 catches, 54 yards, 2 TDs

Northwestern: 4 catches, 99 yards; 1 rush, -3 yards

Nebraska: Started, 4 catches, 68 yards, TD

Purdue: 5 catches, 100 yards, TD

Illinois: 2 catches, 31 yards

Season totals: 25 catches, 432 yards, 5 TDs; 1 rush, -3 yards

David Edwards, RT

Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Started, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Started, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Patrick Johnson, S

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Did not play

Injured, out for the season

Season totals: n/a

Anthony Lotti, P

Utah State: 3 punts, 129 yards (43.0 average)

Florida Atlantic: 5 punts, 191 yards (38.2 average)

BYU: 2 punts, 93 yards (46.5 average)

Northwestern: 6 punts, 245 yards (40.8 average)

Nebraska: 4 punts, 169 yards (42.2 average)

Purdue: 1 punt, 44 yards (44.0 average)

Maryland: 1 punt, 26 yards (26.0 average)

Illinois: 5 punts, 183 yards (36.6 average)

Season totals: 27 punts, 1,080 yards (40.0 average)

Garrett Rand, DE

Utah State: 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 1 PBU

Northwestern: 1 tackle

Nebraska: 1 QBH

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: 1 tackle

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 2 tackles, 2 QBH, PBU

Bradrick Shaw, RB

Utah State: Started; 18 rushes, 84 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch, 10 yards

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: 4 carries, 19 yards

Northwestern: 9 rushes, 34 yards

Nebraska: 12 rushes, 43 yards, TD

Purdue: 12 rushes, 41 yards; 2 catches, 11 yards

Maryland: 7 rushes, 18 yards

Illinois: 12 rushes, 40 yards

Season totals: 74 rushes, 279 yards, 2 TDs; 3 catches, 21 yards

A.J. Taylor, WR

Utah State: 3 catches, 38 yards; 2 kick returns, 46 yards

Florida Atlantic: 1 kick return, 21 yards

BYU: 3 catches, 34 yards, TD; 2 kick returns, 65 yards

Northwestern: 1 catch, 33 yards; 1 kick return, 18 yards

Nebraska: 1 catch, 5 yards; 1 kick return, 25 yards

Purdue: 1 catch, 17 yards; 2 rushes, 5 yards

Maryland: 2 catches, 41 yards, TD; 4 kick returns, 83 yards

Illinois: 1 rush, 4 yards; 1 kick return, 29 yards

Season totals: 11 catches, 168 yards, 2 TDs; 3 rushes, 9 yards; 12 kick returns, 287 yards (23.9 average)

Have not played

Griffin Grady, ILB

