Badgers’ Wildgoose establishing himself as cornerback to be reckoned with

Rachad Wildgoose has started the past two games as Wisconsin has opened with a nickel defense. Wildgoose has played the part of nickel cornerback alongside fellow corners Faion Hicks and Caeser Williams.

The way he’s been playing, Wildgoose is making a case for himself to be on the field more often – and not just in nickel.

Against Purdue, Wildgoose had two solo tackles and two of Wisconsin’s seven pass breakups (Williams was the only other corner to have a PBU; he also had two).

The previous week at Nebraska he had four tackles including a tackle for loss and the week prior two PBU vs. Iowa.

On the season, Wildgoose has 18 tackles, 5 PBU and 3 TFL.

The five passes broken up are tied for the team high. Of the four others who also have five PBU, only one is a cornerback (Williams).

His three tackles for loss are second among corner behind only Williams, who starts every game. The time might be near when we’re saying the same thing about Wildgoose.

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers after 11 games:





“TRUE” FRESHMEN

Keeanu Benton, NT

South Florida: 2 tackles (solo), TFL

Central Michigan: Started, 1 tackle (solo), TFL

Michigan: Started, 1 tackle, QBH

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL

Iowa: Started. 2 tackles (2 solo), QBH

Nebraska: Started, 1 tackle

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 10 tackles (6 solo), sack, 3 TFL, 2 QBH

Clay Cundiff, TE

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Leo Chenal, LB

South Florida: 5 tackles (3 solo)

Central Michigan: 4 tackles (4 solo)

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: 3 tackles (3 solo), sack, TFL, FR

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: 1 tackle (solo), TFL, QBH

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: 1 tackle

Season totals: 15 tackles (12 solo), sack, 2 TFL, FR

Quan Easterling, FB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Semar Melvin, CB

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo)

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: 1 tackle

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: 2 tackles (solo)

Graham Mertz, QB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: 4-of-5 passing, 35 yards

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: 5-of-5 passing, 38 yards; 2 rush, 6 yards

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: 9-of-10 passing, 73 yards; 2 rush, 6 yards

Have not played

Peter Bowden, LS; Stephan Bracey, WR; Logan Brown, OL; Dante Caputo, S; Julius Davis, RB; Jordan DiBenedetto, WR; Dean Engram, CB; Tatum Grass, LB; Rodas Johnson, DE; Jackson Kollath, LB; Spencer Lytle, LB; Cooper Nelson, QR; Maema Njongmeta, LB; Logan O’Brien, OL; Gio Paez, NT; Cam Phillips, WR; Hayden Rucci, TE; Joe Tippmann, OL; Titus Toler, LB; Blake Wilcox, K; James Williams, CB.

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

A.J. Abbott, WR

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)

Donte Burton, CB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan: PBU

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan State: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, PBU

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: 1 tackle (solo)

Season totals: 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 PBU

Boyd Dietzen, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jack Eschenbach, TE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jaylan Franklin, OLB

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo), sack, TFL

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL

Michael Furtney, OL

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

C.J. Goetz, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Isaac Guerendo, RB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Andrew Lyons, OL

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Isaiah Mullens, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Taj Mustapha, WR

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Reggie Pearson, S

South Florida: Started, 1 tackle (solo), FF

Central Michigan: Started, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), .5 TFL, FF

Northwestern: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Kent State: Started, 3 tackles (3 solo)

Michigan State: Started, 4 tackles (3 solo)

Illinois: Started, 5 tackles (4 solo), 2 TFL, 3 PBU

Ohio State: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo)

Iowa: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo)

Nebraska: Started, 10 tackles (8 solo)

Purdue: Started, 6 tackles (4 solo)

Season stats: 40 tackles (30 solo), 2 FF, 4 PBU, 2.5 TFL

Cormac Sampson, OL/TE

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Brady Schipper, RB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 6 rush, 21 yards

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: 6 rush, 21 yards

Alexander Smith, CB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Kent State: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan State: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Blocked punt

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Season stats: 4 tackles (4 solo), PBU, Blk

Marty Strey, OLB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jack Torchio, S

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: INT, PBU

Northwestern: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Season stats: 3 tackles (3 solo), INT, 2 PBU

Nakia Watson, RB

South Florida: 14 rush, 80 yards, TD

Central Michigan: 8 rush, 29 yards, TD; 1 catch, 0 yards

Michigan: 13 rush, 31 yards

Northwestern: 1 rush, 1 yard; 1 tackle

Kent State: 12 rush, 63 yards; 1 catch, 6 yards

Michigan State: 5 rush, 34 yards

Illinois: 2 rush, 9 yards

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: 6 rush, 32 yards

Nebraska: 8 rush, 36 yards

Purdue: 1 rush, 6 yards

Season stats: 70 rush, 321 yards (4.58 average), 2 TD; 2 catches, 6 yards

Chase Wolf, QB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: 1-for-1 passing, 2 yards

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season stats: 1-for-1 passing, 2 yards



Have not played

Travian Blaylock, CB; Mike Gregoire, WR; Jacob Heyroth, ILB; Conor Schlichting, P.

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

John Chenal, FB

South Florida: 1 rush, 2 yards; 1 catch, 12 yards; 1 tackle (solo), FF

Central Michigan: 3 rush, 11 yards; 1 catch, 2 yards

Michigan: 2 rush, 5 yards, TD

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 4 rush, 24 yards

Michigan State: Started, 4 rush, 17 yards; 1 catch, 1 yard

Illinois: 3 rush, 3 yards

Ohio State: Started, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: 1 kick return, 15 yards

Season totals: 17 rush, 62 yards (3.6 average), 2 TD; 2 catches, 3 yards, 1 tackle (solo), FF; 1 kick return, 15 yards

Aron Cruickshank, WR

South Florida: 1 kick return, 23 yards

Central Michigan: 1 catch, 19 yards; 2 punt returns, 14 yards

Michigan: 1 kick return, 11 yards

Northwestern: 2 kick returns, 69 yards

Kent State: 2 rush, 6 yards; 2 catches, 10 yards

Michigan State: 2 rush, 28 yards; 1 kick return, 38 yards

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: 2 rush, 28 yards; 4 kick returns, 83 yards

Iowa: 3 kick returns, 69 yards

Nebraska: 2 rush, 13 yards; 3 kick returns, 133 yards

Purdue: 3 rush, 47 yards, TD

Season totals: 11 rush, 122 yards, TD; 2 catches, 10 yards; 15 kick returns, 426 yards (28.4 average); 2 punt returns, 14 yards

Jack Sanborn, LB

South Florida: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo)

Central Michigan: Started, 1 tackle, INT, QBH

Michigan: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 TFL, sack, FF

Northwestern: Started, 13 tackles (7 solo), TFL, PBU

Kent State: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), 2 sacks, 2 TFL

Michigan State: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), TFL

Illinois: Started, 7 tackles (4 solo). .5 TFL. QBH

Ohio State: Started, 6 tackles (4 solo)

Iowa: Started, 6 tackles (6 solo)

Nebraska: Started, 3 tackles (1 solo), INT

Purdue: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo)

Season totals: 55 tackles (34 solo), 3 sacks, 6.5 TFL, 2 INT, 2 QBH, PBU, FF

Rachad Wildgoose, CB

South Florida: 2 tackles (solo)

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: PBU

Northwestern: 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 TFL

Kent State: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan State: Started, INT

Illinois: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

Ohio State: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Iowa: 2 PBU

Nebraska: Started, 4 tackles (2 solo), TFL

Purdue: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), 2 PBU

Season totals: 18 tackles (14 solo), 3 TFL, 5 PBU, INT

Bryson Williams, NT

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo)

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 4 tackles (1 solo)

Ohio State: 1 tackle

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: 6 tackles (2 solo)

