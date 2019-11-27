Badgers’ Wildgoose establishing himself as cornerback to be reckoned with
Rachad Wildgoose has started the past two games as Wisconsin has opened with a nickel defense. Wildgoose has played the part of nickel cornerback alongside fellow corners Faion Hicks and Caeser Williams.
The way he’s been playing, Wildgoose is making a case for himself to be on the field more often – and not just in nickel.
Against Purdue, Wildgoose had two solo tackles and two of Wisconsin’s seven pass breakups (Williams was the only other corner to have a PBU; he also had two).
The previous week at Nebraska he had four tackles including a tackle for loss and the week prior two PBU vs. Iowa.
On the season, Wildgoose has 18 tackles, 5 PBU and 3 TFL.
The five passes broken up are tied for the team high. Of the four others who also have five PBU, only one is a cornerback (Williams).
His three tackles for loss are second among corner behind only Williams, who starts every game. The time might be near when we’re saying the same thing about Wildgoose.
Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers after 11 games:
“TRUE” FRESHMEN
Keeanu Benton, NT
South Florida: 2 tackles (solo), TFL
Central Michigan: Started, 1 tackle (solo), TFL
Michigan: Started, 1 tackle, QBH
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan State: Started, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Did not play
Ohio State: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL
Iowa: Started. 2 tackles (2 solo), QBH
Nebraska: Started, 1 tackle
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: 10 tackles (6 solo), sack, 3 TFL, 2 QBH
Clay Cundiff, TE
South Florida: Did not play
Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Kent State: Did not play
Michigan State: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Ohio State: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Season totals: n/a
Leo Chenal, LB
South Florida: 5 tackles (3 solo)
Central Michigan: 4 tackles (4 solo)
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Did not play
Kent State: 3 tackles (3 solo), sack, TFL, FR
Michigan State: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Ohio State: 1 tackle (solo)
Iowa: 1 tackle (solo), TFL, QBH
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: 1 tackle
Season totals: 15 tackles (12 solo), sack, 2 TFL, FR
Quan Easterling, FB
South Florida: Did not play
Central Michigan: Did not play
Michigan: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Kent State: Did not play
Michigan State: Did not play
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Ohio State: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Season totals: n/a
Semar Melvin, CB
South Florida: 1 tackle (solo)
Central Michigan: Did not play
Michigan: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Kent State: Did not play
Michigan State: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Ohio State: 1 tackle
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Season totals: 2 tackles (solo)
Graham Mertz, QB
South Florida: Did not play
Central Michigan: 4-of-5 passing, 35 yards
Michigan: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Kent State: 5-of-5 passing, 38 yards; 2 rush, 6 yards
Michigan State: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Ohio State: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Season totals: 9-of-10 passing, 73 yards; 2 rush, 6 yards
Have not played
Peter Bowden, LS; Stephan Bracey, WR; Logan Brown, OL; Dante Caputo, S; Julius Davis, RB; Jordan DiBenedetto, WR; Dean Engram, CB; Tatum Grass, LB; Rodas Johnson, DE; Jackson Kollath, LB; Spencer Lytle, LB; Cooper Nelson, QR; Maema Njongmeta, LB; Logan O’Brien, OL; Gio Paez, NT; Cam Phillips, WR; Hayden Rucci, TE; Joe Tippmann, OL; Titus Toler, LB; Blake Wilcox, K; James Williams, CB.
REDSHIRT FRESHMEN
A.J. Abbott, WR
South Florida: Did not play
Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Kent State: 1 tackle (solo)
Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)
Donte Burton, CB
South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic
Central Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)
Michigan: PBU
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Kent State: 1 tackle (solo)
Michigan State: Started, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Started, PBU
Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: 1 tackle (solo)
Season totals: 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 PBU
Boyd Dietzen, DE
South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic
Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Jack Eschenbach, TE
South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic
Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Did not play
Ohio State: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Season totals: n/a
Jaylan Franklin, OLB
South Florida: 1 tackle (solo), sack, TFL
Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL
Michael Furtney, OL
South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic
Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
C.J. Goetz, DE
South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic
Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Isaac Guerendo, RB
South Florida: Did not play
Central Michigan: Did not play
Michigan: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Kent State: Played, Did not play
Michigan State: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Ohio State: Did not play
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Andrew Lyons, OL
South Florida: Did not play
Central Michigan: Did not play
Michigan: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan State: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Ohio State: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Season totals: n/a
Isaiah Mullens, DE
South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic
Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Ohio State: Did not play
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Taj Mustapha, WR
South Florida: Did not play
Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Kent State: Did not play
Michigan State: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Ohio State: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Season totals: n/a
Reggie Pearson, S
South Florida: Started, 1 tackle (solo), FF
Central Michigan: Started, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), .5 TFL, FF
Northwestern: 1 tackle (solo), PBU
Kent State: Started, 3 tackles (3 solo)
Michigan State: Started, 4 tackles (3 solo)
Illinois: Started, 5 tackles (4 solo), 2 TFL, 3 PBU
Ohio State: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo)
Iowa: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo)
Nebraska: Started, 10 tackles (8 solo)
Purdue: Started, 6 tackles (4 solo)
Season stats: 40 tackles (30 solo), 2 FF, 4 PBU, 2.5 TFL
Cormac Sampson, OL/TE
South Florida: Did not play
Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Did not play
Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Season totals: n/a
Brady Schipper, RB
South Florida: Did not play
Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Kent State: 6 rush, 21 yards
Michigan State: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Season totals: 6 rush, 21 yards
Alexander Smith, CB
South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic
Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Northwestern: 1 tackle (solo), PBU
Kent State: 2 tackles (2 solo)
Michigan State: 1 tackle (solo)
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Ohio State: Blocked punt
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic
Season stats: 4 tackles (4 solo), PBU, Blk
Marty Strey, OLB
South Florida: Did not play
Central Michigan: Did not play
Michigan: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan State: Did not play
Illinois: Did not play
Ohio State: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Season totals: n/a
Jack Torchio, S
South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic
Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: INT, PBU
Northwestern: Started, 1 tackle (solo)
Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan State: 1 tackle (solo)
Illinois: Did not play
Ohio State: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: 1 tackle (solo), PBU
Season stats: 3 tackles (3 solo), INT, 2 PBU
Nakia Watson, RB
South Florida: 14 rush, 80 yards, TD
Central Michigan: 8 rush, 29 yards, TD; 1 catch, 0 yards
Michigan: 13 rush, 31 yards
Northwestern: 1 rush, 1 yard; 1 tackle
Kent State: 12 rush, 63 yards; 1 catch, 6 yards
Michigan State: 5 rush, 34 yards
Illinois: 2 rush, 9 yards
Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic
Iowa: 6 rush, 32 yards
Nebraska: 8 rush, 36 yards
Purdue: 1 rush, 6 yards
Season stats: 70 rush, 321 yards (4.58 average), 2 TD; 2 catches, 6 yards
Chase Wolf, QB
South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic
Central Michigan: 1-for-1 passing, 2 yards
Michigan: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Kent State: Did not play
Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: Did not play
Ohio State: Did not play
Iowa: Did not play
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Season stats: 1-for-1 passing, 2 yards
Have not played
Travian Blaylock, CB; Mike Gregoire, WR; Jacob Heyroth, ILB; Conor Schlichting, P.
“TRUE” SOPHOMORES
John Chenal, FB
South Florida: 1 rush, 2 yards; 1 catch, 12 yards; 1 tackle (solo), FF
Central Michigan: 3 rush, 11 yards; 1 catch, 2 yards
Michigan: 2 rush, 5 yards, TD
Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic
Kent State: 4 rush, 24 yards
Michigan State: Started, 4 rush, 17 yards; 1 catch, 1 yard
Illinois: 3 rush, 3 yards
Ohio State: Started, did not record a statistic
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic
Purdue: 1 kick return, 15 yards
Season totals: 17 rush, 62 yards (3.6 average), 2 TD; 2 catches, 3 yards, 1 tackle (solo), FF; 1 kick return, 15 yards
Aron Cruickshank, WR
South Florida: 1 kick return, 23 yards
Central Michigan: 1 catch, 19 yards; 2 punt returns, 14 yards
Michigan: 1 kick return, 11 yards
Northwestern: 2 kick returns, 69 yards
Kent State: 2 rush, 6 yards; 2 catches, 10 yards
Michigan State: 2 rush, 28 yards; 1 kick return, 38 yards
Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic
Ohio State: 2 rush, 28 yards; 4 kick returns, 83 yards
Iowa: 3 kick returns, 69 yards
Nebraska: 2 rush, 13 yards; 3 kick returns, 133 yards
Purdue: 3 rush, 47 yards, TD
Season totals: 11 rush, 122 yards, TD; 2 catches, 10 yards; 15 kick returns, 426 yards (28.4 average); 2 punt returns, 14 yards
Jack Sanborn, LB
South Florida: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo)
Central Michigan: Started, 1 tackle, INT, QBH
Michigan: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 TFL, sack, FF
Northwestern: Started, 13 tackles (7 solo), TFL, PBU
Kent State: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), 2 sacks, 2 TFL
Michigan State: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), TFL
Illinois: Started, 7 tackles (4 solo). .5 TFL. QBH
Ohio State: Started, 6 tackles (4 solo)
Iowa: Started, 6 tackles (6 solo)
Nebraska: Started, 3 tackles (1 solo), INT
Purdue: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo)
Season totals: 55 tackles (34 solo), 3 sacks, 6.5 TFL, 2 INT, 2 QBH, PBU, FF
Rachad Wildgoose, CB
South Florida: 2 tackles (solo)
Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan: PBU
Northwestern: 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 TFL
Kent State: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo)
Michigan State: Started, INT
Illinois: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)
Ohio State: 2 tackles (1 solo)
Iowa: 2 PBU
Nebraska: Started, 4 tackles (2 solo), TFL
Purdue: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), 2 PBU
Season totals: 18 tackles (14 solo), 3 TFL, 5 PBU, INT
Bryson Williams, NT
South Florida: 1 tackle (solo)
Central Michigan: Did not play
Michigan: Did not play
Northwestern: Did not play
Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic
Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic
Illinois: 4 tackles (1 solo)
Ohio State: 1 tackle
Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic
Nebraska: Did not play
Purdue: Did not play
Season totals: 6 tackles (2 solo)
Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns