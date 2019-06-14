Christian Yelich and Mike Moustakas have been one of the best duos in baseball since the latter joined the Milwaukee Brewers last July.

Yelich leads the majors with 25 home runs this season, while Moustakas is tied for fourth with 21 heading into a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants.

The two have hit a combined 76 home runs since Moustakas first game in a Brewers uniform July 28. No pair of teammates has more over that span.

Most home runs by teammates since July 28, 2018

Brewers 76 Christian Yelich (47) Mike Moustakas (29) Padres 66 Hunter Renfroe (37) Franmil Reyes (29) Athletics 63 Khris Davis (35) Matt Chapman (28) Rockies 62 Trevor Story (33) Nolan Arenado (29) Cubs 59 Javier Baez (31) Anthony Rizzo (28)

They’re on pace to crush the Brewers record, set back in 2007 when Prince Fielder hit 50 home runs and then-rookie Ryan Braun hit 34.

Together, Yelich and Moustakas aren’t far behind the Giants.

All of the Giants.

San Francisco ranks 28th in the majors with just 60 home runs in 66 game, while Milwaukee ranks third with 121 home runs through 68 games. Yelich and Moustakas have combined for 46.

The Brewers average a home run every 19.56 at-bats, fewest in the National League, well ahead of the Giants at 36.82 at-bats.

Milwaukee’s offense has been particularly sharp in the first inning.

The Brewers are up to a major-league-leading 153 total bases in the first inning this season, well ahead of the MLB average of 114.1, while San Francisco is tied for 14th with 80 total bases.

And while second baseman Joe Panik and catcher Buster Posey don’t strike out often, the Giants have struggled at the plate across the board.

Panik has a strikeout percentage of just 9.5% since entering the league in 2014, the lowest in the majors over that span, while Posey ranks second at 11%.

Despite those numbers the Giants are hitting just .222 on the season, tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the worst team batting average in the majors.

Statistics via Sportradar