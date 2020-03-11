Woodruff sharp in Brewers’ 5-2 win over Royals

Ronny Rodriguez drove home a pair of runs with a single in the seventh inning to help lift the Brewers to a 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals.

In four innings, Brandon Woodruff allowed two hits and a run while striking out a spring-high five batters.

Rodriguez also scored the Brewers’ first run in the third inning. Milwaukee added a pair of runs in the ninth.

Mark Mathias had a pair of hits to go along with a pair of diving catches in left field for the Brewers.