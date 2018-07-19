Wood opens eyes after performance with Bucks in summer league

Christian Wood proudly claims his favorite thing to do outside of basketball is to catch some Z’s.

“I love to sleep, that’s all I do. That’s how I stay chill,” said Wood, who left UNLV after the 2014-15 season to pursue a pro career.

On the court, however, he is wide awake and focused on every element of the game.

Playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, Wood put together one of the most impressive stat-lines in the recently concluded NBA Las Vegas Summer League. He was among the leaders in points (20.4), rebounds (10.8), and blocks (2.8) per game. Wood’s breakout performance was recognized, as he was named to first-team All-NBA Summer League.

Wood’s emergence may have come as a surprise to most, especially since he averaged just eight minutes last summer in three Las Vegas games with Phoenix, but certainly not to him. He has dedicated his time to working out and improving his game.

“I really locked in on myself and focused on the gym, I’m at the gym every day. I have to work on my craft,” Wood said. “I can be a rotation guy and play in today’s NBA, and I think my game is being a stretch-four or stretch five that can put it on the floor at 7-foot.”

The summer league was a homecoming of sorts for the former UNLV Runnin’ Rebel.

“You heard the crowd, they were great, and had a great energy,” Wood said. “Before I even played my first game I felt comfortable.”

It didn’t take long for Wood to become a summer league fan favorite with his constant dunks. He also got plenty of oohs and aahs from the crowd on the defensive end with his rim-protecting and shot-blocking abilities. He tallied up five blocked shots in the Bucks’ final summer-league game vs. Philadelphia.

“I help my teammates out by not being afraid to get dunked on,” said Wood, “it happens every day in the NBA, and making the second effort in defense shows my versatility on both sides of the floor.”

Throughout summer-league play, there was a noticeable on-court chemistry between Wood and second-year guard Sterling Brown, who had a great summer as the team’s second-leading scorer with 16.6 points per game.

“We started developing that chemistry at the beginning of minicamp and practices,” Wood said. “We got a lot going on with the pick-and-roll sets. He knows what I want to do in the pick-and-roll and I know how he wants to play.”

Wood has spent the majority of his career in the G League. Last season, as a member of the Delaware 87ers, he averaged 23.3 points and 10.4 rebounds a game and was named a G League All-Star.

“Last year the G League helped me out a lot,” Wood said. “I felt like I was killing it but I never really got the opportunity, but I think now I’m getting the opportunity to showcase myself.”

Wood last played in the NBA during the 2016-17 season for the Charlotte Hornets. He has a great desire to return to an NBA team roster this upcoming season.

“Now I hopefully get that guaranteed contact,” Wood said. “I feel like a lot of teams came in here asleep on me … they see me now.”