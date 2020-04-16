With NFL on horizon, Badgers’ Erdmann packs a punch

It was a normal Wisconsin Badgers football practice like any other. Jason Erdmann lined up as usual to take on a defensive lineman in a one-on-one drill.

Then *bam* *bam*!

Erdmann unleashed a potent left-right punch combination which sent the lineman hurtling backwards and onto his back.

“Yeah, it was fun,” Erdmann recalled. “We watched it over and over again on film just laughing about it.”

Erdmann’s punch, though, is no laughing matter. Everyone in the Wisconsin program knew how hard Erdmann could hit. Both Zack Baun and Chris Orr, linebackers who had to face the offensive lineman in practice every day, said Erdmann had one of the – if not the – hardest punch they’ve ever felt.

“He’s a mauler,” Orr said.

“He’s a big, mean football player,” said Baun.

Erdmann isn’t exactly sure how he developed such a hard punch. He said he was just blessed with natural strength – and of course he’s gotten stronger the more he’s worked out since playing football. But he also knows it’s his calling card.

“My biggest thing is when you hit them – a really strong grip and forearm – once you hit them you don’t let go,” Erdmann explained. “I just developed a strong punch over the years and ever since I was younger in the program it’s been a joke that’s run through the program.

“In the middle of the game you’ll hit somebody and they’ll be like, ‘Holy shit, that was a hard hit’ or something like that. But I definitely have heard it from other guys that have gone to the league in our program on defense. Even the offensive guys, too, (say) I wish I could punch like you.”

One might say Erdmann is a prototypical Wisconsin offensive lineman – in fact, Baun used those exact words to describe his former teammate. The 6-foot-6, 328-pound offensive lineman from Richfield, Wis., would have it no other way.

Erdmann, who played at Slinger, was like most offensive linemen who played football in Wisconsin – the dream was to suit up and play for the Badgers. Case in point, 11 of the 15 offensive linemen this past season at UW had Wisconsin roots.

“It’s been a school that pumps offensive linemen into the NFL and if you want to be a good offensive lineman it’s the best school to do it at,” Erdmann explained. “I figured if I was going to play college football and be an offensive lineman, even though I had to walk on, might was well go big and go for it all and go to Wisconsin. Because you never know what could happen, they just produce offensive linemen.”

Erdmann had plenty of good players to study at his time at Wisconsin, including future NFLers like Beau Benzschawel, Michael Deiter, David Edwards and Ryan Ramczyk. All that knowledge came in handy when after three years of being a backup – his lone start in his first 40 games came when he was put in the lineup on the first play as a blocking tight end – Erdmann emerged as a starter his senior year, first on the interior of the left side of the line then right guard.

In addition to the guard spots, Erdmann also has played center. He’s had to shift and go in motion. He even lined up as a fullback, paving the way for running back Jonathan Taylor (“If you can get that three-yard head start you’re going to run somebody over and make a huge hole,” he said).

It might have been a bit frustrating at the time – he lost playing time as a junior, for example, when Deiter moved from tackle back to guard – but those experiences have perhaps helped his chances of making it in the NFL.

“I think it helps me a lot,” Erdmann said of his versatility. “I think it’s one of my best parts of my stock that I have right now. I’ve played center, I’ve played both guards and I’ve switched between all three positions in a game. I’ve even played tight end and had to switch my jersey in the middle of a game to do that. I know so many parts of the game and how they work together. I think that’s one of my biggest things is just my knowledge of the game, my football IQ.”

Another quality of Erdmann’s which was appreciated by his teammates is his loyalty on the field. They know he has their backs (for example, wouldn’t give up the name of the defensive lineman he flattened in the opening anecdote).

In one instance, the opening game of this past season at South Florida, towards the end of the first quarter Jonathan Taylor rushed for three yards on a fourth-and-1 play. In the ensuing pileup, Erdmann saw a Bulls defensive player grabbing Taylor’s ankle and twisting it with what appeared to Erdmann the intent to injury the Wisconsin star running back.

Erdmann raced over and jumped into the pile, grabbing the defensive player and hurling him aside. He was flagged 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“Those are the ones, to me, that are worth it because you’re protecting your teammates,” Erdmann said of the penalty.

Said wide receiver Quintez Cephus: “Jason, he takes care of everybody. He’s always standing up for one of us.”

How all of this translates into making an NFL team, Erdmann isn’t certain. His Pro Day didn’t go as he would have liked after he tweaked his hamstring running the 40-yard dash, which was the first drill of the day. Erdmann did the bench press (he only got in 20 reps) and wasn’t able to do any other testing.

He did, however, get to meet with coaches and have one-on-one in-person conversations, which a lot of NFL hopefuls didn’t have a chance to do as the coronavirus shut down any Pro Day which occurred after Wisconsin’s in early March.

“It’s about the only thing I can think of that’s a major positive right now,” Erdmann said.

Because of the strange circumstances going on due to the pandemic, Erdmann really isn’t sure what his future holds or even if he’ll get a call on draft day, either as a selection or to sign as an undrafted free agent.

But he does believe his time at Wisconsin has prepared him well for the NFL. Especially because that’s what Benzschawel and Deiter, who he’s kept in touch with during his draft process, told him so. The former Badgers said the way Wisconsin runs their program and how Joe Rudolph coaches them helped them in their transition to the NFL.

Erdmann also hopes Wisconsin’s tradition might help his cause. Since 2011, there have been 11 Badgers offensive linemen drafted plus a few others – Benzschawel, Tyler and Ryan Groy – signed as undrafted free agents.

“Most of the NFL has had a Wisconsin offensive lineman on their team before, or they do,” Erdmann said. “There’s still a ton in the league. So, it definitely helps to see this is the kind of guys they produce, the hard working, get-it-done attitude, the determination. They kind of know what they’re going to get from our program, so it definitely gives you an extra edge when you get looked at.”

As with anyone in his situation, all Erdmann wants is a shot, an opportunity to compete in the NFL. Call it a puncher’s chance.