Badgers forced to live with ups and downs of young secondary

Coming into the season it was obvious that Wisconsin‘s secondary was one of the team’s question marks.

While senior safety D’Cota Dixon was returning, the group expected to play the other three spots (or four, when the Badgers go to a nickel defense) was quite inexperienced. That inexperience has showed up in 2018, but so has the talent.

Purdue went after true freshman cornerback Rachad Wildgoose, who has started the last six games, and he was called for two pass interference penalties and made a poor play defensively on a Boilermakers touchdown letting a receiver easily get by him. But he also had four tackles and two passes broken up. Wildgoose is tied for the team lead with five PBU. He also leads the team in penalties with seven (four holding, three pass interference).

A pair of redshirt freshmen have seen a lot of time — and starts — at corner as well. Faion Hicks has played in 10 games and Deron Harrell nine.

Hicks had six tackles against Purdue — his second straight game with that amount — and leads all Wisconsin cornerbacks with 30 tackles, and also has three PBU and interception. He also has committed four penalties, three for pass interference.

Harrell has been somewhat limited due to injuries this season and has nine tackles and two PBU, including one against Purdue. He’s the only cornerback with significant playing time not yet to have been flagged for a penalty.

Sophomore Madison Cone has played in all 11 games and often as a nickel corner. He had 18 tackles, two interceptions and a PBU. He picked up his first penalty against Purdue (for unsportsmanlike conduct).

Travian Blaylock (four games), Donte Burton (three games) and Alexander Smith (three games) have aso seen time at corner.

At safety, redshirt freshman Scott Nelson has been the starter since Day 1 — when healthy, which has hasn’t been often lately. He’s played in seven games but has 30 tackles, five PBU, 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception and forced fumble. He also has a pass interference penalty and personal foul (targeting, for which he was ejected).

Freshman Reggie Pearson has only played in three games — meaning he can play in one more and still redshirt — but has shown himself to be a big hitter.

Overall this season, opposing quarterbacks have a 125.68 passer rating (Wisconsin QBs have a 128.46), but are allowing 207.82 yards per game and have committed nine pass interference penalties (the secondary has also been flagged for five holding penalties).

It’s the good with the bad. It’s all part of what should be expected from a young secondary, but at the same point hopeful that getting experience now will mean a strong unit for years to come.

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers after the first 11 games.

“TRUE” FRESHMEN



Travian Blaylock, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: FR

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals:No tackles, 1 FR

Donte Burton, CB

Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo)

John Chenal, FB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Aron Cruickshank, WR

Western Kentucky: 1 kick return, 30 yards

New Mexico: 1 rush, 11 yards; 2 kick returns, 32 yards

BYU: 4 kick returns, 84 yards

Iowa: 2 kick returns, 22 yards

Nebraska: 1 rush, 1 yard; 3 kick returns, 90 yards

Michigan: 3 kick returns, 47 yards

Illinois: 1 rush, 23 yards, TD; 1 kick return, 14 yards

Northwestern: 3 kick returns, 43 yards

Rutgers: 1 rush, 3 yards; 1 kick return, 17 yards

Penn State: 3 kick returns, 69 yards

Purdue: 1 kick return, 24 yards

Season totals: 4 rushes, 38 yards, TD; 24 kick returns, 492 yards (20.5 avg.)

Isaac Guerendo, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Taj Mustapha, WR

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

Reggie Pearson, S

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo), TFL, FF

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 5 tackles (2 solo), TFL, FF

Cormac Sampson, TE

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jack Sanborn, ILB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 4 tackles (2 solo), FF

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 6 tackles (4 solo), FF

Brady Schipper, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Alexander Smith, CB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Bryson Williams, NT

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Northwestern: QBH

Rutgers: Started, did not record a statistic

Penn State: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Purdue: PBU

Season totals: 7 tackles (5 solo), QBH, PBU

Rachad Wildgoose, CB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: 2 tackles (2 solo)

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo), PBU

Illinois: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), PBU

Northwestern: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo)

Rutgers: Started, 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Penn State: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

Purdue: Started, 4 tackles (4 solo), 2 PBU

Season totals: 18 tackles (14 solo), 5 PBU

Have not played

A.J. Abbott, WR; Nate Carter, QB; Boyd Dietzen, DE; Jack Eschenbach, TE; Jaylan Franklin, OLB; Michael Furtney, OL; C.J. Goetz, DE; Mike Gregoire, WR; Jacob Heyroth, ILB; Andrew Lyons, OL; Isaiah Mullens, DE; Conor Schlichting, P; Marty Strey, OLB; Jack Torchio, S; Nakia Watson, RB; Chase Wolf, QB

Out for season

Mason Platter, OLB

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

Tyler Beach, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Logan Bruss, OL/TE

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jake Ferguson, TE

Western Kentucky: 4 catches, 43 yards

New Mexico: 1 catch, 4 yards

BYU: 3 catches, 61 yards

Iowa: 4 catches, 58 yards, TD

Nebraska: 4 catches, 47 yards, TD

Michigan: 2 catches, 46 yards

Illinois: Started, 3 catches, 62 yards, TD

Northwestern: 2 catches, 7 yards

Rutgers: 2 catches, 33 yards

Penn State: 2 catches, 18 yards

Purdue: 2 catches, 16 yards

Season totals: 29 catches, 395 yards, 3 TD

Cade Green, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Izayah Green-May, OLB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: 1 tackle

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle

Deron Harrell, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, 3 tackles (3 solo)

Nebraska: Started, 2 tackles

Michigan: Started, 3 tackles, (2 solo)

Illinois: Started, PBU

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Purdue: PBU

Season totals: 9 tackles (6 solo), 2 PBU

Matt Hennigsen, DE

Western Kentucky: Started, 4 tackles (1 solo)

New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), TFL

BYU: 2 tackles, QBH

Iowa: 2 tackles

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Started, 6 tackles (3 solo)

Illinois: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL, QBH

Northwestern: Started, 2 tackles

Rutgers: 3 tackles, QBH

Penn State: Started, 1 tackle

Purdue: Started, 2 tackles

Season totals: 20 tackles (4 solo), sack, 2 TFL, 3 QBH

Faion Hicks, CB

Western Kentucky: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), INT

New Mexico: Started, 1 tackle, PBU

BYU: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), PBU

Iowa: Started, 4 tackles (4 solo), TFL

Nebraska: Started, 2 tackles

Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

Rutgers: Started, PBU

Penn State: 6 tackles (6 solo)

Purdue: 6 tackles (6 solo)

Season totals: 30 tackles (24 solo), 3 PBU, INT, TFL

Kayden Lyles, DL

Western Kentucky: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), FR

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Nebraska: Started, 1 tackle

Michigan: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: 1 tackle

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 7 tackles (4 solo), FR

Scott Nelson, S

Western Kentucky: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 PBU

New Mexico: Started, 4 tackles (2 solo), INT

BYU: Started, 5 tackles (1 solo) 1.5 TFL, PBU

Iowa: Started, 4 tackles (1 solo), PBU

Nebraska: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), FF, PBU

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Started, 6 tackles (5 solo)

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: 30 tackles (17 solo), 5 PBU, 1.5 TFL, INT, FF

Josh Seltzner, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Danny Vanden Boom, QB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: 1-for-1 passing, 3 yards, TD

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Season totals: 1-for-1 passing, 3 yards, TD

Aaron Vopal, DE

Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)



Have not played

Michael Balistreri, DE; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, FB; Alex Fenton, OL; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Tyler Mais, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Coy Wanner, TE

Out for season

Blake Smithback, OL

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

Adam Bay, LS

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jack Coan, QB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Started, 20-for-31 passing, 158 yards, TD

Rutgers: 5-for-7 passing, 92 yards, TD

Penn State: Started, 9-for-20 passing, 60 yards, 2 INT

Purdue: 16-for-24 passing, 160 yards, 2 TD

Season totals:34-for-58 passing, 282 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Madison Cone, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: 1 tackle (solo), INT, PBU

BYU: 3 tackles (3 solo)

Iowa: 1 tackle (solo)

Nebraska: 5 tackles (5 solo)

Michigan: 1 tackle

Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), INT

Rutgers: 4 tackles, .5 TFL

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: 1 tackle (solo)

Season totals: 18 tackles (13 solo), .5 TFL, PBU, 2 INT

Danny Davis III, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play (suspended)

New Mexico: Did not play (suspended)

BYU: 4 catches, 40 yards

Iowa: 1 catch, 12 yards, TD

Nebraska: 3 catches, 38 yards

Michigan: 1 catch, 12 yards

Illinois: 4 catches, 48 yards

Northwestern: Started, 5 catches, 55 yards

Rutgers: Started, 6 catches, 60 yards, TD; 1 kick return, -2 yards

Penn State: 2 catches, 24 yards; 1 rush, 0 yards

Purdue: Started, 3 catches, 3 yards, 2 TD; 1 rush, 0 yards

Season totals: 29 catches, 325 yards, 4 TD; 1 rush, 0 yards; 1 kick return, -2 yards

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Western Kentucky: Started, 18 rush, 145 yards, 2 TD

New Mexico: Started, 33 rush, 253 yards, 3 TD

BYU: Started, 26 rush, 117 yards; 3 catches, 14 yards

Iowa: Started, 25 rush, 113 yards; 2 catches, 6 yards

Nebraska: Started, 24 rush, 221 yards, 3 TD

Michigan: Started, 17 rush, 101 yards, 0 TD

Illinois: Started, 27 rush, 159 yards; 1 catch, 2 yards

Northwestern: Started, 11 rush, 46 yards

Rutgers: Started, 27 rush, 208 yards, 3 TD; 1 catch, 30 yards

Penn State: Started, 20 rush, 185 yards, TD

Purdue: Started, 33 rush, 321 yards, 3 TD

Season totals: 261 rush, 1,869 yards, 15 TD; 7 catches, 52 yards

