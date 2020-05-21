Wisconsin’s ultimate jersey tournament primer: Meet the field

Welcome to the ultimate Wisconsin jersey tournament.

While the sports world continues to be on hold due to the coronavirus, we’ve decided to take this time to decide which uniform in the history of Wisconsin sports is truly the best of all time.

But we’re leaving it up to the fans.

The uniform committee at FOX Sports Wisconsin put together a full 64-jersey bracket featuring nearly every professional team in the state – past and present – and Division I programs across Wisconsin. The uniforms are categorized into four regions: Modern, Retro, Vintage and College.

Every weekday, we’ll release two matchups for fans to vote on. Submit your opinion by voting on our polls via Twitter (@fswisconsin), Facebook and Instagram (@foxsportswisconsin).

Let’s get to know the tournament field.

MODERN REGION

Favorite: It’s a shame that we haven’t been able to watch the Milwaukee Brewers suit up in their brand-new cream uniforms at Miller Park. They are perfection. That’s why the creams earned the top seed.

Sleeper: Can we name the No. 4 seed a sleeper? No? We’re still gonna do it. The Brats, one of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers’ many alter egos, have a great chance to cruise into the Sweet 16. We do know the Brats have the full support of Brewers Live host Dario Melendez.

Best first-round matchup: Which Milwaukee Bucks jersey do you prefer — the standard “icon” green (No. 7 seed) or the 2019-20 “Cream City” edition (No. 10 seed)? We can hear you hemming and hawing through your device.

Upset watch: Meet “Los Cascabeles,” another name for the Timber Rattlers that translates to “jingle bells” in English, a nod to the snake’s distinct rattling sound. Like many mid-major programs in the Big Dance, “Los Cascabeles” find themselves as a No. 12 seed. The colorful palette (and that orange belt!) could make a deep run in the tournament.

RETRO REGION

Favorite: No. 1 seed. The 1990s were a wonderful decade for NBA jerseys. Milwaukee had one of the best. We stan the stag and expect to hear a lot from this jersey as the tournament progresses.

Sleeper: Red never seemed like it truly fit Milwaukee as a primary color, but it looks clean here as the No. 11 seed in the Retro Region. The Bucks didn’t win too often while wearing these red threads. However, this one could surprise some people.

Best first-round matchup: The uniform designs in our No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup aren’t factored into the current era of Bucks or Brewers jerseys, but these weren’t too shabby. RIP the “Fear the Deer” purple.

Upset watch: Want to get crazy? The 14th-seeded Milwaukee Admirals white jersey is very, very nice. Admire those waves at the bottom of the sweater. Can it take down the juggernaut that is the third-seeded green and gold Packers in the opening round? It’s worthy.

VINTAGE REGION

Favorite: The third-seeded Packers uniform with the green jersey and yellow pants just looks like a Super Bowl title. Why not add to the hardware with a Vintage Region championship?

Sleeper: Someone call Dottie Hinson, because we’re riding the Racine Belles train all the way to the Elite Eight. The No. 6 seed represents the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League of the 1940s. Racine’s first-round clash with an 11th-seeded Bucks jersey is a tough draw, but the Belles’ courage of sliding in a dress should be enough for a deep run in this tournament.

Best first-round matchup: Even though one jersey is significantly better than the other, the battle between two Brewers powder blue uniforms in the No. 1 vs. No. 16 matchup will be a fun afternoon on the internet.

Upset watch: The second-seeded Bucks “Marques era” green uniform might be the best in franchise history. However, the 15th-seeded white Brewers jersey is no cakewalk. Old-school Brewers fans could really make this region messy by voting the No. 15 seed past No. 2.

COLLEGE REGION

Favorite: In the most competitive region with no clear favorite, we’ll go with a surprise pick — the No. 5 seed Marquette and its striped uniforms. The Golden Eagles have long been trendsetters when it comes to basketball threads (see the No. 2 seed), so why not give them our vote to advance to the Final Four?

Sleeper: There’s something that needs to be said about UW-Milwaukee’s baseball uniform. It’s wonderful. As the No. 8 seed, it could give top-seeded Badgers football a tough time in the second round.

Best first-round matchup: It’s a Badgers hockey bout in the battle between No. 6 vs. No. 11. Can the jersey worn under head coach Jeff Sauer surge past the current-but-classic “W” across the chest?

Upset watch: Have we written enough about Marquette basketball uniforms? No? The matchup between No. 4 seed “Dayne era” white jerseys and the No. 13 seed Golden Eagles blue could surprise some people.