Wisconsin men’s hockey drops 6-3 contest to St. Lawrence

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin men’s hockey team (6-3-0, 1-1-0 Big Ten) fell to St. Lawrence 6-3 at the Kohl Center on Saturday.

Despite outshooting the Saints 37-13, the Badgers fell behind by two goals early as St. Lawrence took the lead just 5:39 into the game.

After Wisconsin went down 2-0 in the first, the home team tied it 2-2 by 15:40 of the second period before allowing a goal at 19:47 of the frame.

The Badgers tied it back up just 32 seconds into the third on senior forward Ryan Wagner’s second power-play goal of the game, but SLU took the lead for good at 3:33 of the third with a power-play goal.

Sophomore Jack Berry allowed four goals on 11 shots, while senior Kyle Hayton allowed one goal on his only shot in relief. SLU also added an empty-net goal.

UW went 2-for-4 on the power play and allowed one power-play goal on three chances to SLU.

The Badgers host No. 4 North Dakota next Friday and Saturday.