Hauser brothers eschew Wisconsin, go separate ways

Wisconsin fans had hoped the Hauser brothers, after announcing on April 15 they were transferring from Marquette, would sign with the Badgers.

Not only did Wisconsin end up with neither, but the Badgers will also still have to face Joey Hauser in the years ahead.

On Tuesday, both brothers took to social media to announce their plans: Older brother Sam, who had just one year of eligibility left, is headed to Virginia. Joey Hauser, who played one year at Marquette after redshirting, is signing with Big Ten rival Michigan State. Both brothers will have to sit out a year due to transfer rules.

Reports circulated a couple of weeks ago that both brothers were going to sign with Wisconsin. But either something changed or those reports were inaccurate as in the end Sam and Joey decided to head in different directions rather than stay together.

Sam Hauser, who was not recruited by then-Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan while at high school in Stevens Point, appeared in 34 games for the Golden Eagles last season as a junior, averaging 14.9 points on 45.9% shooting with 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. In his three years at Marquette he averaged 12.7 points per game and made 52.4% of his shots, including 44.5% from 3.

Joey Hauser was recruited by current UW head coach Greg Gard, but chose in-state rival Marquette instead. In his lone season with the Golden Eagles he averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists while making 42.5% of his 3-point attempts.

Wisconsin already had two of its three members of its recruiting class from last year transfer – Taylor Currie and Tai Strickland.