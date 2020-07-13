Wisconsin jersey tournament update: The Sweet 16 is set
The ultimate Wisconsin jersey tournament is underway and it has finally reached the Sweet 16.
The uniform committee at FOX Sports Wisconsin put together a full 64-jersey bracket featuring nearly every professional team in the state – past and present – and various Division I programs across Wisconsin. The uniforms are categorized into four regions: Modern, Retro, Vintage and College.
Every weekday, we’ll release two matchups for fans to vote on. Submit your opinion by voting on our polls via Twitter (@fswisconsin), Facebook and Instagram (@fswisconsin).
For those wondering, winners are determined by adding up the results from three polls on Twitter, Instagram and FOXSportsWisconsin.com.
Here’s an updated look at the tournament field. For a .PDF of the bracket, click here.
MODERN REGION
RETRO REGION
COLLEGE REGION
VINTAGE REGION
