Wisconsin jersey tournament update: The first round continues

The ultimate Wisconsin jersey tournament is underway, and 22 uniforms have already moved on to the second round.

The uniform committee at FOX Sports Wisconsin put together a full 64-jersey bracket featuring nearly every professional team in the state – past and present – and various Division I programs across Wisconsin. The uniforms are categorized into four regions: Modern, Retro, Vintage and College.

Every weekday, we’ll release two matchups for fans to vote on. Submit your opinion by voting on our polls via Twitter (@fswisconsin), Facebook and Instagram (@fswisconsin).

For those wondering, winners are determined by adding up the results from three polls on Twitter, Instagram and FOXSportsWisconsin.com.

Here’s an updated look at the tournament field.

MODERN REGION

RETRO REGION

COLLEGE REGION

VINTAGE REGION