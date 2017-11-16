WIAA D-7: Bangor runs past Black Hawk to win title

Luke Reader scored on the second play of the game and Bangor never relinquished the lead in beating Black Hawk 37-14 for the WIAA Division 7 championship in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Bangor won its second state title and three years thanks to a heavy rushing attack and a couple of key defensive plays.

2017 WIAA Football Championships

Reader rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns, including a 57-yard score in the first quarter and Carter Horstman had 144 yards and three TDs as the Cardinals racked up 423 yards on the ground.

Bangor picked off two passes in the first half, including one in the end zone, to thwart Black Hawk drives. Horstman, a sophomore who had a team-high 16 tackles, had a big stop on fourth-and-1 midway through the fourth quarter to help ice the game.

The teams combined for a Division 7 championship game record 601 rushing yards.

Black Hawk was led by Brady Milz, who had 117 yards rushing with a touchdown as well as a game-high 20 tackles.

 

 