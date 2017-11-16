WIAA D-7: Bangor runs past Black Hawk to win title

Luke Reader scored on the second play of the game and Bangor never relinquished the lead in beating Black Hawk 37-14 for the WIAA Division 7 championship in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Bangor won its second state title and three years thanks to a heavy rushing attack and a couple of key defensive plays.

Reader rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns, including a 57-yard score in the first quarter and Carter Horstman had 144 yards and three TDs as the Cardinals racked up 423 yards on the ground.

Bangor picked off two passes in the first half, including one in the end zone, to thwart Black Hawk drives. Horstman, a sophomore who had a team-high 16 tackles, had a big stop on fourth-and-1 midway through the fourth quarter to help ice the game.

The teams combined for a Division 7 championship game record 601 rushing yards.

Black Hawk was led by Brady Milz, who had 117 yards rushing with a touchdown as well as a game-high 20 tackles.

HE’S GONE! Luke Reader’s 57 yd run gives @bangorpride the lead early in @wiaawi Div 7 title game #wiaafb pic.twitter.com/KNX4eriWpt — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 16, 2017

All @bangorpride early as Carter Horstman rips off a 52 yd run in Div 7 #wiaafb title game | https://t.co/TgImDceWrs pic.twitter.com/40ZMXyH1pu — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 16, 2017

MUST SEE 2 pt conversion for Black Hawk! #wiaafb Div 7 title game underway WATCH: https://t.co/TgImDceWrs pic.twitter.com/GUm69w0ktY — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 16, 2017

INT! Caleb Miedema with an INCREDIBLE pick to keep @bangorpride in the lead | #wiaafb Div 7: https://t.co/TgImDceWrs pic.twitter.com/RNXCDyTzjV — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 16, 2017

TD Black Hawk! Brody Milz runs it to cut Bangor’s lead 16-14 | WATCH: https://t.co/TgImDceWrs pic.twitter.com/baabssRHrK — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 16, 2017

Have a day, Horstman! His third TD puts @bangorpride up by 1⃣5⃣! WATCH: https://t.co/TgImDceWrs pic.twitter.com/F1FElD7wHP — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 16, 2017

STATE CHAMPS! @bangorpride wraps up the Div. 7 title! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HUC0HMn9qq — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 16, 2017