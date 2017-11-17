WIAA D-2: Waunakee completes comeback behind Dayne’s pair of touchdowns
Javian Dayne rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Waunakee Warriors to a resilient 14-13 Division 2 state championship victory over the Brookfield Central Lancers at his father’s old stomping grounds.
2017 WIAA Football Championships
Dayne, the son of Wisconsin Badgers all-time leading rusher Ron Dayne, was held to 29 yards on 10 carries in the first half but exploded in the final two quarters at Camp Randall Stadium, fueling Waunakee’s ferocious comeback.
Brookfield Central dominated the opening two quarters and went into the locker room at halftime with a comfortable 13-0 lead.
Then the Waunakee defense took over in the fourth quarter.
Waunakee forced a fumble on the Lancers’ first play from scrimmage in the final frame, which led to a 3-yard rush by Dayne just under a minute later to put the Warriors on the scoreboard.
Dayne’s 1-yard plunge with 5:24 remaining tied it 13-13, and Reese Marek sent through the game-winning extra point to give the Warriors their sixth state championship.
