Herd guard Frank Mason III named 2019-20 G League MVP

Wisconsin Herd guard Frank Mason III has been named the 2019-20 G League MVP, the league announced Thursday.

Mason averaged a league-high 26.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 50.4% from the field and 42.5% from 3-point range.

“Frank has been an unbelievable point guard and leader for us all season,” said Herd head coach Chase Buford. “Throughout the season, he proved that he is an NBA caliber player, and this deserved recognition clearly reflects that. Frank is a high-quality person and teammate, and that impresses me most.”

The 26-year-old racked up 20+ points in 20 of 23 games. His season-high was a 44-point effort against the Grand Rapids Drive on Feb. 19, going 13 of 23 from the field and 4 of 7 from deep.

Following Mason’s steady offensive presence, the Herd rolled to a league-best 33-10 record before the season was cut short due to the coronavirus.

Mason is on a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. He appeared in six games for Milwaukee this season, averaging 2.3 points in 8.8 minutes per contest.