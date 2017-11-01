Trick or Tweet: Wisconsin athletes celebrate Halloween
Halloween isn’t just for kids.
Athletes from Wisconsin’s past and present played dress up on the holiday, too.
Here’s a sampling of their costumes thanks to posts on social media.
Had to get in the spirit to hand out candy to the Trick-or-Treaters tonight. #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/RIWScUonRZ
— Derek Watt (@DerekWatt34) November 1, 2017
#teamzissou #lifeaquatic #halloween #asquad #adidas #glock #
A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on
#HappyHalloween #Minions pic.twitter.com/4MwC9jPrbA
— Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) November 1, 2017
The young, charming, darker skinned, gum chewing @PeteCarroll @SeattleChildren #HappyHalloween #TraceMe pic.twitter.com/q1w3CO54LA
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 31, 2017
Just a bunch of dudes acting like kids. #FallLeague2017 pic.twitter.com/91cHKy9JHw
— Adrian Houser (@AdrianHouser12) October 31, 2017
Happy Halloween from ya favorite wideouts!! #187 #ninjaturtles #bigbadwolf #doc
A post shared by Davante Adams (@taeadams) on
Lemme see what Lil Red talkin bout…😎😍
A post shared by Davante Adams (@taeadams) on
A post shared by Brett Hundley Jr (@bretthundley7) on
Invisible man costume…made it myself 👤#halloween2017
A post shared by Eric Thames 테임즈 (@ericthames) on
This might possibly be the Same outfit I’ve worn for the past 5 years 🤔hahaha! Doing some….BEER RECON…..running some BLACK(and tan) OPS 😂 #halloween2017 #테임즈
A post shared by Eric Thames 테임즈 (@ericthames) on
Happy Halloween, Badgers! Which one of Bucky’s costumes is your favorite? 🎃👐 #OnWisconsin #Badgers
A post shared by Wisconsin Badgers (@uwbadgers) on
@Brewers The Ring family of WFB gets treats from Craig Counsel! pic.twitter.com/5o7aOiFOu9
— Brandon Ring (@Ringb39) October 29, 2017
If you trick-or-treat at the Sogard’s house, you might run into Princess Jasmine & Abu! 😍👸🐵 pic.twitter.com/Aa2VCDO4Y8
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 28, 2017
Last-minute #Halloween costume ideas, courtesy of the #Brewers! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/ni2bIRHsIa
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 28, 2017
“If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.” #dodgeball
A post shared by Zach Davies (@zdavies3) on
Did I Do That❓ #SteveUrkel pic.twitter.com/r58x0UUJpv
— Lenzy Pipkins (@Pippy_LONGsock) November 1, 2017
Cat daddy and his two favorite things. pic.twitter.com/mw92Ilds0A
— Trevor Davis (@Trevor9Davis) October 31, 2017
🎃Happy Halloween, #BuzzCity!👻 pic.twitter.com/X3NOXgxwP9
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 31, 2017
