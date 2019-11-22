WIAA D4: Catholic Memorial comes out swinging, routs Kiel 35-0

On the first play from scrimmage, Catholic Memorial quarterback Luke Fox launched a pass downfield to Joe Sikma, who hauled it in for a game-opening 65-yard touchdown pass.

Kiel would never get any closer.

Catholic Memorial beat down the Raiders 35-0 Thursday night at Camp Randall Stadium to secure a D4 state championship, the school’s third title in the last four years.

Fox finished the night with 253 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed nine times for 103 yards and a score.

Sikma was the Crusaders’ leading receiver, catching five passes for 138 and a touchdown.

But it was the Catholic Memorial defense that shined the brightest. The Crusaders held Kiel to 88 yards of offense and seven first downs. The Raiders averaged 1.7 yards per offensive play.

Catholic Memorial has now won eight titles. Kiel’s first state appearance in program history comes up short in the final.