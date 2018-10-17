Even in defeat, play of young Badgers secondary stands out

A young Wisconsin secondary got even younger when the Badgers played, and lost to, Michigan this past Saturday.

Due to injuries, true freshmen strong safety Reggie Pearson and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose got their first collegiate starts and held their own (redshirt sophomore Eric Burrell also started at free safety for Scott Nelson, who had to miss the first half, and finished with a team-high 11 tackles).

Pearson, playing in his first game, period, displayed some hard-hitting which surely will endear himself to Wisconsin fans. The Detroit-area native also recorded five tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

Wildgoose had seen some action with Wisconsin this season, playing against New Mexico and Nebraska as a substitute and recording four tackles combined. Against the Wolverines, Wildgoose, who is from the Miami area, had five tackles and one of two Wisconsin passes broken up (linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel had the other).

Michigan was expected to test the young Badgers secondary, which also included redshirt freshman Deron Harrell starting at the other corner spot, but Shea Patterson completed 14 of 21 passes for just 124 yards (8.9 yards per attempt), with a long reception of only 28 yards.

Side note: Aron Cruickshank and Bryson Williams have both played in five games, meaning they can’t redshirt. Three players have appeared in four games and could redshirt if they don’t play anymore: Travian Blaylock, Taj Mustapha and Jack Sanborn. Also, besides Pearson, fullback John Chenal made his debut, meaning 12 “true” freshmen have suited up for Wisconsin in 2018.

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers after the first six games:

“TRUE” FRESHMEN



Travian Blaylock, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: FR

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Season totals: No tackles, 1 FR

Donte Burton, CB

Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Season totals: 2 tackle (2 solo)

John Chenal, FB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Aron Cruickshank, WR

Western Kentucky: 1 kick return, 30 yards

New Mexico: 1 rush, 11 yards; 2 kick returns, 32 yards

BYU: 4 kick returns, 84 yards

Iowa: 2 kick returns, 22 yards

Nebraska: 1 rush, 1 yard; 3 kick returns, 90 yards

Michigan: 3 kick returns, 47 yards

Season totals: 2 rushes, 12 yards; 15 kick returns, 325 yards (21.7 avg.)

Isaac Guerendo, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Taj Mustapha, WR

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Season totals: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

Reggie Pearson, S

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo), TFL, FF

Season totals: 5 tackles (2 solo), TFL, FF

Cormac Sampson, TE

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jack Sanborn, ILB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Alexander Smith, CB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Bryson Williams, NT

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 3 tackles (2 solo)

Rachad Wildgoose, CB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: 2 tackles (2 solo)

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo), PBU

Season totals: 9 tackles (6 solo). PBU

Have not played

A.J. Abbott, WR; Nate Carter, QB; Boyd Dietzen, DE; Jack Eschenbach, TE; Jaylan Franklin, OLB; Michael Furtney, OL; C.J. Goetz, DE; Mike Gregoire, WR; Jacob Heyroth, ILB; Andrew Lyons, OL; Isaiah Mullens, DE; Brady Schipper, WR; Conor Schlichting, P; Marty Strey, OLB; Jack Torchio, S; Nakia Watson, RB; Chase Wolf, QB

Out for season

Mason Platter, OLB

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

Tyler Beach, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Logan Bruss, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jake Ferguson, TE

Western Kentucky: 4 catches, 43 yards

New Mexico: 1 catch, 4 yards

BYU: 3 catches, 61 yards

Iowa: 4 catches, 58 yards, TD

Nebraska: 4 catches, 47 yards, TD

Michigan: 2 catches, 46 yards

Season totals: 18 catches, 259 yards, 2 TD

Cade Green, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Izayah Green-May, OLB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Deron Harrell, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, 3 tackles (3 solo)

Nebraska: Started, 2 tackles

Michigan: Started, 3 tackles, (2 solo)

Season totals: 8 tackles (5 solo)

Matt Hennigsen, DE

Western Kentucky: Started, 4 tackles (1 solo)

New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), TFL

BYU: 2 tackles, QBH

Iowa: 2 tackles

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Started, 6 tackles (3 solo)

Season totals: 10 tackles (2 solo), TFL, QBH

Faion Hicks, CB

Western Kentucky: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), INT

New Mexico: Started, 1 tackle, PBU

BYU: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), PBU

Iowa: Started, 4 tackles (4 solo), TFL

Nebraska: Started, 2 tackles

Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Season totals: 16 tackles (10 solo), 2 PBU, INT, TFL

Kayden Lyles, DL

Western Kentucky: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), FR

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Nebraska: Started, 1 tackle

Michigan: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 6 tackles (4 solo), FR

Scott Nelson, S

Western Kentucky: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 PBU

New Mexico: Started, 4 tackles (2 solo), INT

BYU: Started, 5 tackles (1 solo) 1.5 TFL, PBU

Iowa: Started, 4 tackles (1 solo), PBU

Nebraska: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), FF, PBU

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 25 tackles (12 solo), 5 PBU, 1.5 TFL, INT, FF

Josh Seltzner, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Danny Vanden Boom, QB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: 1-for-1 passing, 3 yards, TD

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Season totals: 1-for-1 passing, 3 yards, TD

Aaron Vopal, DE

Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)



Have not played

Michael Balistreri, DE; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, FB; Alex Fenton, OL; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Tyler Mais, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Coy Wanner, TE

Out for season

Blake Smithback, OL

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

Adam Bay, LS

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Madison Cone, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: 1 tackle (solo), INT, PBU

BYU: 3 tackles (3 solo)

Iowa: 1 tackle (solo)

Nebraska: 5 tackles (5 solo)

Michigan: 1 tackle

Season totals: 11 tackles (10 solo), PBU, INT

Danny Davis III, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play (suspended)

New Mexico: Did not play (suspended)

BYU: 4 catches, 40 yards

Iowa: 1 catch, 12 yards, TD

Nebraska: 3 catches, 38 yards

Michigan: 1 catch, 12 yards

Season totals: 9 catches, 102 yards, TD

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Western Kentucky: Started, 18 rush, 145 yards, 2 TD

New Mexico: Started, 33 rush, 253 yards, 3 TD

BYU: Started, 26 rush, 117 yards; 3 catches, 14 yards

Iowa: Started, 25 rush, 113 yards; 2 catches, 6 yards

Nebraska: Started, 24 rush, 221 yards, 3 TD

Michigan: Started, 17 rush, 101 yards, 0 TD

Season totals: 143 rush, 950 yards, 8 TD; 5 catches, 20 yards

Have not played

Jack Coan, QB

