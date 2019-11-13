Time is now for Badgers freshman NT Benton

The time is now for Keeanu Benton.

Wisconsin probably didn’t expect, or probably even want, the true freshman to be its starting nose tackle this season, but injuries have a way of changing things.

Sophomore Bryson Williams was the presumptive starter heading into 2019, but injuries cost him a few games early. Williams returned against Kent State and had four tackles against Illinois, but this past Saturday against Iowa he was injured again. Williams was spotted on the sideline on crutches – not good, obviously, and was declared out the next day for this week’s Nebraska contest.

Nose tackle wasn’t exactly a position of depth for the Badgers this year.

Besides Benton and Williams, there’s senior Gunnar Roberge, who has played in 11 games in two seasons, including six this year, and has yet to record a tackle, and redshirt freshman C.J. Goetz, who has played in every game this season and also has no tackles.

Good thing Benton has stepped up his game recently.

Against Ohio State, Benton had a season-high three tackles — two solo — and his first sack. This past week vs. Iowa, it was two solo tackles and a quarterback hurry.

The Badgers can use more defensive ends, but against running offense it sure does help to have a big nose tackle in there. Benton has gotten plenty of experience this year. Good thing for both him and Wisconsin.

One other quick note on the younger Wisconsin players — redshirt freshman running back Isaac Guerendo made his season debut against the Hawkeyes. It will be interesting to see if the Badgers try to get the speedy player involved in the final few games.

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers after nine games:



“TRUE” FRESHMEN

Keeanu Benton, NT

South Florida: 2 tackles (solo), TFL

Central Michigan: Started, 1 tackle (solo), TFL

Michigan: Started, 1 tackle, QBH

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL

Iowa: Started. 2 tackles (2 solo), QBH

Season totals: 9 tackles (6 solo), sack, 3 TFL, 2 QBH

Clay Cundiff, TE

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Leo Chenal, LB

South Florida: 5 tackles (3 solo)

Central Michigan: 4 tackles (4 solo)

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: 3 tackles (3 solo), sack, TFL, FR

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: 1 tackle (solo), TFL, QBH

Season totals: 14 tackles (12 solo), sack, 2 TFL, FR

Quan Easterling, FB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Semar Melvin, CB

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo)

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: 1 tackle

Iowa: Did not play

Season totals: 2 tackles (solo)

Graham Mertz, QB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: 4-of-5 passing, 35 yards

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: 5-of-5 passing, 38 yards; 2 rush, 6 yards

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Season totals: 9-of-10 passing, 73 yards; 2 rush, 6 yards

Have not played

Peter Bowden, LS; Stephan Bracey, WR; Logan Brown, OL; Dante Caputo, S; Julius Davis, RB; Jordan DiBenedetto, WR; Dean Engram, CB; Tatum Grass, LB; Rodas Johnson, DE; Jackson Kollath, LB; Spencer Lytle, LB; Cooper Nelson, QR; Maema Njongmeta, LB; Logan O’Brien, OL; Gio Paez, NT; Cam Phillips, WR; Hayden Rucci, TE; Joe Tippmann, OL; Titus Toler, LB; Blake Wilcox, K; James Williams, CB.

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

A.J. Abbott, WR

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)

Donte Burton, CB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan: PBU

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan State: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, PBU

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), 2 PBU

Boyd Dietzen, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jack Eschenbach, TE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jaylan Franklin, OLB

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo), sack, TFL

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo), sack, TFL

Michael Furtney, OL

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

C.J. Goetz, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Isaac Guerendo, RB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Andrew Lyons, OL

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Isaiah Mullens, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Taj Mustapha, WR

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Reggie Pearson, S

South Florida: Started, 1 tackle (solo), FF

Central Michigan: Started, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), .5 TFL, FF

Northwestern: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Kent State: Started, 3 tackles (3 solo)

Michigan State: Started, 4 tackles (3 solo)

Illinois: Started, 5 tackles (4 solo), 2 TFL, 3 PBU

Ohio State: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo)

Iowa: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo)

Season stats: 24 tackles (18 solo), 2 FF, 4 PBU, 2.5 TFL

Cormac Sampson, OL/TE

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Brady Schipper, RB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 6 rush, 21 yards

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 6 rush, 21 yards

Alexander Smith, CB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Kent State: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan State: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Blocked punt

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season stats: 4 tackles (4 solo), PBU, Blk

Marty Strey, OLB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jack Torchio, S

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: INT, PBU

Northwestern: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Season stats: 2 tackles (2 solo), INT, PBU

Nakia Watson, RB

South Florida: 14 rush, 80 yards, TD

Central Michigan: 8 rush, 29 yards, TD; 1 catch, 0 yards

Michigan: 13 rush, 31 yards

Northwestern: 1 rush, 1 yard; 1 tackle

Kent State: 12 rush, 63 yards; 1 catch, 6 yards

Michigan State: 5 rush, 34 yards

Illinois: 2 rush, 9 yards

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: 6 rush, 32 yards

Season stats: 61 rush, 279 yards (4.57 average), 2 TD; 2 catches, 6 yards

Chase Wolf, QB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: 1-for-1 passing, 2 yards

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Season stats: 1-for-1 passing, 2 yards



Have not played

Travian Blaylock, CB; Mike Gregoire, WR; Jacob Heyroth, ILB; Conor Schlichting, P.

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

John Chenal, FB

South Florida: 1 rush, 2 yards; 1 catch, 12 yards; 1 tackle (solo), FF

Central Michigan: 3 rush, 11 yards; 1 catch, 2 yards

Michigan: 2 rush, 5 yards, TD

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 4 rush, 24 yards

Michigan State: Started, 4 rush, 17 yards; 1 catch, 1 yard

Illinois: 3 rush, 3 yards

Ohio State: Started, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 17 rush, 62 yards (3.6 average), 2 TD; 2 catches, 3 yards, 1 tackle (solo), FF

Aron Cruickshank, WR

South Florida: 1 kick return, 23 yards

Central Michigan: 1 catch, 19 yards; 2 punt returns, 14 yards

Michigan: 1 kick return, 11 yards

Northwestern: 2 kick returns, 69 yards

Kent State: 2 rush, 6 yards; 2 catches, 10 yards

Michigan State: 2 rush, 28 yards; 1 kick return, 38 yards

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: 2 rush, 28 yards; 4 kick returns, 83 yards

Iowa: 3 kick returns, 69 yards

Season totals: 6 rush, 62 yards; 2 catches, 10 yards; 12 kick returns, 293 yards (24.42 average); 2 punt returns, 14 yards

Jack Sanborn, LB

South Florida: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo)

Central Michigan: Started, 1 tackle, INT, QBH

Michigan: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 TFL, sack, FF

Northwestern: Started, 13 tackles (7 solo), TFL, PBU

Kent State: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), 2 sacks, 2 TFL

Michigan State: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), TFL

Illinois: Started, 7 tackles (4 solo). .5 TFL. QBH

Ohio State: Started, 6 tackles (4 solo)

Iowa: Started, 6 tackles (6 solo)

Season totals: 52 tackles (33 solo), 3 sacks, 6.5 TFL, INT, 2 QBH, PBU, FF

Rachad Wildgoose, CB

South Florida: 2 tackles (solo)

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: PBU

Northwestern: 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 TFL

Kent State: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan State: Started, INT

Illinois: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

Ohio State: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Iowa: 2 PBU

Season totals:11 tackles (9 solo), 2 TFL, 3 PBU, INT

Bryson Williams, NT

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo)

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 4 tackles (1 solo)

Ohio State: 1 tackle

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 6 tackles (2 solo)

