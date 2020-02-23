Badgers win 6-2, pull off sweep over 9th-ranked Arizona State

The Wisconsin Badgers closed out their home regular-season schedule in style.

Behind two goals from Max Zimmer, Wisconsin cruised to a 6-2 win over No. 9 Arizona State to complete a surprising two-game series sweep.

The Badgers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second period. Arizona State trimmed the deficit to 5-1 in the second period, but Zimmer’s power-play goal in the third slammed the door on the Sun Devils.

Daniel Lebedeff stopped 28 shots in the win.

Wisconsin had lost six of its last seven games before upsetting Arizona State on back-to-back nights. The Badgers have now won all four meetings with Arizona State in program history.

The Badgers close out the regular-season schedule with a two-game set against Ohio State next weekend.