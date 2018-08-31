Wisconsin Badgers-Western Kentucky pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats heading for Friday night’s game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Camp Randall Stadium:

This is the 2nd meeting between Wisconsin and Western Kentucky. The Badgers won the only meeting, 24-6, on Sept. 29, 2001.

Wisconsin has won 22 straight home openers, which is tied for the second-longest such streak in the nation (with Oklahoma State).

The Badgers have won 39 consecutive games against a non-conference opponent at home, tied for the fifth-longest FBS streak in the modern era (since 1946) and the longest active streak. Kansas State (1989-2003) is fourth with 43 straight.

Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 24-3 when scoring first, 10-4 when the opponent scores first, 21-3 when leading after the first quarter, 7-3 when trailing after the first quarter, 29-2 when leading at halftime, 3-5 when trailing at halftime, 31-2 when leading after the third quarter and 3-4 when trailing after the third quarter.

Jonathan Taylor needs 3 rushing yards to pass Michael Bennett for 18th place, 15 to pass Marvin Artley for 17th place, 29 to pass Alan Thompson for 16th place and 135 to pass Carl McCullough for 15th place on UW’s all-time list.

Taylor needs 1 rushing touchdown to tie Marvin Atley and Garry Ellerson for 22nd place, 2 to tie Michael Bennett and Dwayne Smith for 20th place, 3 to tie and 4 to pass Lou Hlland for 19th place on UW’s all-time list.

Alex Hornibrook needs 4 touchdown passes to tie Randy Wright and Brooks Bollinger for 4th place on UW’s all-time list.

Hornibrook needs 100 passing yards to pass Tony Lowery for 9th place on UW’s all-time list.

Hornibrook needs 4 completions to pass Mike Howard for 9th place on UW’s all-time list.

Hornibrook needs 1 interception to pass Charles Burt and John Stocco for 14th place, 2 to tie Bud Keyes for 13th place, 3 to tie Mike Kalasmiki for 12th place and 4 to tie Hal Brandt for 11th place on UW’s all-time list.

T.J. Edwards needs 24 tackles to tie and 25 to pass David Wings for 25th place on UW’s all-time list.

Edwards needs 2 interceptions to tie seven others (most recently Sojourn Shelton) and 3 to tie David Greenwood for 7th place on UW’s all-time list.

Edwards needs 8 tackles for loss to tie and 9 to pass Gary Casper for 15th place on UW’s all-time list.

Rafael Gaglianone needs 1 field-goal attempts to tie and 2 to pass Philip Welch for 3rd place and 4 to tie and 5 to pass Rich Thompson for 2nd place on UW’s all-time list.

Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal be the only kicker in Wisconsin history with four FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history.