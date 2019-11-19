Badgers regaining votes in AP poll as other teams lose

In college football it’s not necessary losing that matters but when you lose.

Wisconsin suffered back-to-back losses to Illinois and Ohio State, which caused the Badgers to drop from No. 6 in the Associated Press top-25 rankings down to 18.

But an off week and wins over Iowa and, this past Saturday, Nebraska, have moved Wisconsin back up to No. 14.

It’s not necessarily the wins that mattered (although obviously that’s a key) but who else lost. Three teams ranked ahead of the then-No. 15 Badgers fell this past weekend (rankings listed at the time of the game): No. 7 Minnesota (to No. 23 Iowa), No.12 Baylor (to No. 10 Oklahoma) and No. 13 Auburn (to No. 5 Georgia).

In the latest top-25 poll, only Auburn fell behind Wisconsin, which is now No. 14. While the Badgers gained just one spot, they did have 89 more votes than the previous week.

Wisconsin even garnered two votes at No. 10 – the first time that’s happened since Week 9 – from Mlive Media Group’s Aaron McCann and Cleveland.com’s Nathan Baird.

Of the 62 voters, 45 moved the Badgers up at least one spot from their previous week’s ballot. Three voters moved Wisconsin up four slots – the Idaho Statesman’s Chad Cripe (17 to 13), WTVA-Tupelo’s Jim Holder (19 to 15) and The Daily Press’ Norm Wood (16 to 12).

However, two voters moved Wisconsin down one spot despite the Badgers’ victory. Tom Green of Alabama Media Group slid the Badgers from 14 to 15, moving both Michigan and Notre Dame ahead of them (Auburn went from 12 to 17). Steve Wiseman of the Durham Herald-Sun moved Wisconsin down one spot as he had Iowa leapfrog on his ballot from 22 to 15. Yes, the same Iowa the Badgers beat the previous week.

Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 13 compared to the last two weeks:

Voter Week 13 Week 12 Week 11 Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 10 12 13 Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com 10 11 11 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 11 14 25 Gene Henley, Chattanooga Times/Free Press 11 14 18 Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 11 14 22 Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 11 14 18 Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 12 14 21 Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 12 12 13 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 12 15 15 Josh Furlong, KSL.com 12 15 15 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 12 14 15 Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 12 14 15 Norm Wood, The Daily Press 12 16 18 Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 12 15 18 Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 13 16 18 Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 13 15 15 Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman 13 17 18 David Briggs, Toledo Blade 13 14 14 Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 13 14 14 Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 13 14 14 Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 13 15 16 James Kratch, The Star Ledger 13 14 16 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 13 15 15 John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 13 16 17 Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 13 13 12 Matt Brown, The Athletic 13 14 14 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 13 15 15 Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 13 15 16 Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 14 15 15 John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 14 15 15 Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 14 16 15 Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 14 14 14 Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 14 14 15 Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 14 15 15 Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 14 14 13 Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 14 16 16 Rece Davis, ESPN 14 14 14 Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 14 17 21 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 14 16 16 Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 14 16 17 Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 14 15 15 Blair Kerkoff, Kansas City Star 15 15 19 Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 15 17 17 Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 15 15 16 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 15 17 21 Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 15 15 15 Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 15 19 22 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 15 17 20 Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City 15 15 16 Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 15 14 18 Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 15 15 15 Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 16 16 18 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 16 17 19 Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 16 17 19 Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 16 18 22 Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 17 17 17 Brian Howell, Daily Camera 17 18 23 Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 17 18 22 Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 18 18 19 Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun 19 18 20 Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 20 20 22 Michael Vega, Boston Globe 20 21 22

