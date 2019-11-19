Badgers regaining votes in AP poll as other teams lose
In college football it’s not necessary losing that matters but when you lose.
Wisconsin suffered back-to-back losses to Illinois and Ohio State, which caused the Badgers to drop from No. 6 in the Associated Press top-25 rankings down to 18.
But an off week and wins over Iowa and, this past Saturday, Nebraska, have moved Wisconsin back up to No. 14.
It’s not necessarily the wins that mattered (although obviously that’s a key) but who else lost. Three teams ranked ahead of the then-No. 15 Badgers fell this past weekend (rankings listed at the time of the game): No. 7 Minnesota (to No. 23 Iowa), No.12 Baylor (to No. 10 Oklahoma) and No. 13 Auburn (to No. 5 Georgia).
In the latest top-25 poll, only Auburn fell behind Wisconsin, which is now No. 14. While the Badgers gained just one spot, they did have 89 more votes than the previous week.
Wisconsin even garnered two votes at No. 10 – the first time that’s happened since Week 9 – from Mlive Media Group’s Aaron McCann and Cleveland.com’s Nathan Baird.
Of the 62 voters, 45 moved the Badgers up at least one spot from their previous week’s ballot. Three voters moved Wisconsin up four slots – the Idaho Statesman’s Chad Cripe (17 to 13), WTVA-Tupelo’s Jim Holder (19 to 15) and The Daily Press’ Norm Wood (16 to 12).
However, two voters moved Wisconsin down one spot despite the Badgers’ victory. Tom Green of Alabama Media Group slid the Badgers from 14 to 15, moving both Michigan and Notre Dame ahead of them (Auburn went from 12 to 17). Steve Wiseman of the Durham Herald-Sun moved Wisconsin down one spot as he had Iowa leapfrog on his ballot from 22 to 15. Yes, the same Iowa the Badgers beat the previous week.
Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 13 compared to the last two weeks:
|Voter
|Week 13
|Week 12
|Week 11
|Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group
|10
|12
|13
|Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com
|10
|11
|11
|Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans
|11
|14
|25
|Gene Henley, Chattanooga Times/Free Press
|11
|14
|18
|Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News
|11
|14
|22
|Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post
|11
|14
|18
|Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network
|12
|14
|21
|Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|12
|12
|13
|Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune
|12
|15
|15
|Josh Furlong, KSL.com
|12
|15
|15
|Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus
|12
|14
|15
|Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star
|12
|14
|15
|Norm Wood, The Daily Press
|12
|16
|18
|Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun
|12
|15
|18
|Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV
|13
|16
|18
|Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network
|13
|15
|15
|Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman
|13
|17
|18
|David Briggs, Toledo Blade
|13
|14
|14
|Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune
|13
|14
|14
|Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
|13
|14
|14
|Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal
|13
|15
|16
|James Kratch, The Star Ledger
|13
|14
|16
|Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
|13
|15
|15
|John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal
|13
|16
|17
|Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
|13
|13
|12
|Matt Brown, The Athletic
|13
|14
|14
|Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman
|13
|15
|15
|Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald
|13
|15
|16
|Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal
|14
|15
|15
|John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader
|14
|15
|15
|Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle
|14
|16
|15
|Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
|14
|14
|14
|Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore
|14
|14
|15
|Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
|14
|15
|15
|Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group
|14
|14
|13
|Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer
|14
|16
|16
|Rece Davis, ESPN
|14
|14
|14
|Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle
|14
|17
|21
|Steve Batterson, Quad City Times
|14
|16
|16
|Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal
|14
|16
|17
|Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail
|14
|15
|15
|Blair Kerkoff, Kansas City Star
|15
|15
|19
|Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette
|15
|17
|17
|Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune
|15
|15
|16
|Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News
|15
|17
|21
|Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
|15
|15
|15
|Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo
|15
|19
|22
|Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C.
|15
|17
|20
|Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City
|15
|15
|16
|Tom Green, Alabama Media Group
|15
|14
|18
|Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
|15
|15
|15
|Brooks Kubena, The Advocate
|16
|16
|18
|Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal
|16
|17
|19
|Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal
|16
|17
|19
|Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal
|16
|18
|22
|Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press
|17
|17
|17
|Brian Howell, Daily Camera
|17
|18
|23
|Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV
|17
|18
|22
|Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review
|18
|18
|19
|Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun
|19
|18
|20
|Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman
|20
|20
|22
|Michael Vega, Boston Globe
|20
|21
|22
