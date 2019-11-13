Badgers fall to No. 14 in College Football Playoff rankings
FOX Sports Wisconsin
The Badgers fell one spot to No. 14 in the Week 10 edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday.
Wisconsin beat then No. 18 Iowa 24-22 on Saturday. The Hawkeyes fell to No. 20.
Meanwhile, Big Ten rival Minnesota jumped nine spots to No. 8 ahead of the two teams’ meeting in Minneapolis on Nov. 30. The top four looks a bit different this week. LSU takes over at No.1, followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Georgia.
Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) visits Nebraska on Saturday.