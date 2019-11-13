The Badgers fell one spot to No. 14 in the Week 10 edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday.

Wisconsin beat then No. 18 Iowa 24-22 on Saturday. The Hawkeyes fell to No. 20.

Meanwhile, Big Ten rival Minnesota jumped nine spots to No. 8 ahead of the two teams’ meeting in Minneapolis on Nov. 30. The top four looks a bit different this week. LSU takes over at No.1, followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Georgia.

Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) visits Nebraska on Saturday.