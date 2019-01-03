Badgers center Biadasz puts NFL on hold, will return to Wisconsin in 2019

Two days after learning right tackle David Edwards is leaving early for the NFL, Wisconsin announced on social media that center Tyler Biadasz is sticking around for another year.

Like Edwards, Biadasz had inquired to the NFL about a potential draft grade. While Edwards, a redshirt junior, declared his intention to go pro, Biadasz, a redshirt sophomore, decided to stay at Wisconsin.

Biadasz was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten pick in 2018 and third team as a redshirt freshman. Pro Football Focus rated Biadasz as the nation’s top center in 2018.

Biadasz, a native of Amherst, Wis., has started 27 consecutive games for the Badgers.

In addition to Edwards, Wisconsin is also losing both of its starting guards in seniors Beau Benzschawel and Michael Deiter.