Reggie Pearson played in four games in 2018, allowing him to keep his redshirt and remain a freshman in 2019.

In his limited playing time, Pearson had five tackles, one for a loss, and a forced fumble. He also displayed a propensity for big hits not seen from a Wisconsin strong safety since Jay Valai.

Entering Saturday, Pearson had 12 tackles and two forced fumbles – the big hits continuing – but only .5 tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

That changed against Illinois.

Pearson had five tackles, two for loss and two others for gains of just one and two yards. He also broke up three passes, two of which came on third-down plays.

Since 2005 (as far back as detailed defensive game statistics are available), Pearson is the only Wisconsin player with three PBU and two TFL in the same game. It’s only happened 74 times since 2005 in all of FBS (four of those came against FCS opponents), including only two other occasions this season: Florida’s Jonathan Greenard vs. Tennessee on Sept. 21 and Utah State’s Andre Grayson vs Nevada, also this past Saturday. Unlike Pearson, though, both of those players had a sack account for one of their tackles for loss.

Pearson was the 37th player since 2005 to have three PBU and two TFL with no sacks since 2005, the first against an FBS opponent in two years and the first in a matchup of Power 5 schools since 2014.

The redshirt freshman also was just the 17th Badger (its happened 23 times overall) to have three PBU in a game since ’05; Nick Nelson was the last to do it when he had four at Indiana on Nov. 4, 2017 and Mike Caputo the last safety, when he had four vs. Hawaii on Sept. 26, 2015.

Pearson is the only freshman among that group of 17. It sure looks like Wisconsin it’s strong safety set in place for the next few years. And expect him to fill the stat sheet.

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers after seven games:

Keeanu Benton, NT



South Florida: 2 tackles (solo), TFLCentral Michigan: Started, 1 tackle (solo), TFLMichigan: Started, 1 tackle, QBHNorthwestern: Played, did not record a statisticKent State: Played, did not record a statisticMichigan State: Started, did not record a statisticIllinois: Did not play4 tackles (2 solo), 2 TFL, QBH

Clay Cundiff, TE

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Leo Chenal, LB

South Florida: 5 tackles (3 solo)

Central Michigan: 4 tackles (4 solo)

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: 3 tackles (3 solo), sack, TFL, FR

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Season totals: 12 tackles (10 solo), sack, TFL, FR

Quan Easterling, FB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Semar Melvin, CB

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo)

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)

Graham Mertz, QB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: 4-of-5 passing, 35 yards

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: 5-of-5 passing, 38 yards; 2 rush, 6 yards

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Season totals: 9-of-10 passing, 73 yards; 2 rush, 6 yards

Have not played

Peter Bowden, LS; Stephan Bracey, WR; Logan Brown, OL; Dante Caputo, S; Julius Davis, RB; Jordan DiBenedetto, WR; Dean Engram, CB; Tatum Grass, LB; Rodas Johnson, DE; Jackson Kollath, LB; Spencer Lytle, LB; Cooper Nelson, QR; Maema Njongmeta, LB; Logan O’Brien, OL; Gio Paez, NT; Cam Phillips, WR; Hayden Rucci, TE; Joe Tippmann, OL; Titus Toler, LB; Blake Wilcox, K; James Williams, CB.

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

A.J. Abbott, WR

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)

Donte Burton, CB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan: PBU

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan State: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, PBU

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), 2 PBU

Boyd Dietzen, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jack Eschenbach, TE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jaylan Franklin, OLB

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo), sack, TFL

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo), sack, TFL

Michael Furtney, OL

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

C.J. Goetz, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Andrew Lyons, OL

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Isaiah Mullens, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Taj Mustapha, WR

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Reggie Pearson, S

South Florida: Started, 1 tackle (solo), FF

Central Michigan: Started, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), .5 TFL, FF

Northwestern: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Kent State: Started, 3 tackles (3 solo)

Michigan State: Started, 4 tackles (3 solo)

Illinois: Started, 5 tackles (4 solo), 2 TFL, 3 PBU

Season stats: 17 tackles (14 solo), 2 FF, 4 PBU, 2.5 TFL

Cormac Sampson, OL/TE

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Brady Schipper, RB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 6 rush, 21 yards

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Season totals: 6 rush, 21 yards

Alexander Smith, CB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Kent State: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan State: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Season stats: 4 tackles (4 solo), PBU

Marty Strey, OLB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jack Torchio, S

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: INT, PBU

Northwestern: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Did not play

Season stats: 2 tackles (2 solo), INT, PBU

Nakia Watson, RB

South Florida: 14 rush, 80 yards, TD

Central Michigan: 8 rush, 29 yards, TD; 1 catch, 0 yards

Michigan: 13 rush, 31 yards

Northwestern: 1 rush, 1 yard; 1 tackle

Kent State: 12 rush, 63 yards; 1 catch, 6 yards

Michigan State: 5 rush, 34 yards

Illinois: 2 rush, 9 yards

Season stats: 55 rush, 247 yards (4.5 average), 2 TD; 2 catches, 6 yards

Chase Wolf, QB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: 1-for-1 passing, 2 yards

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Season stats: 1-for-1 passing, 2 yards



Have not played

Travian Blaylock, CB; Mike Gregoire, WR; Isaac Guerendo, RB; Jacob Heyroth, ILB; Conor Schlichting, P.

Best of the Badgers Wisconsin Badgers all-time 100-yard rushers database

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

John Chenal, FB

South Florida: 1 rush, 2 yards; 1 catch, 12 yards; 1 tackle (solo), FF

Central Michigan: 3 rush, 11 yards; 1 catch, 2 yards

Michigan: 2 rush, 5 yards, TD

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 4 rush, 24 yards

Michigan State: Started, 4 rush, 17 yards; 1 catch, 1 yard

Illinois: 3 rush, 3 yards

Season totals: 17 rush, 62 yards (3.6 average), 2 TD; 2 catches, 3 yards, 1 tackle (solo), FF

Aron Cruickshank, WR

South Florida: 1 kick return, 23 yards

Central Michigan: 1 catch, 19 yards; 2 punt returns, 14 yards

Michigan: 1 kick return, 11 yards

Northwestern: 2 kick returns, 69 yards

Kent State: 2 rush, 6 yards; 2 catches, 10 yards

Michigan State: 2 rush, 28 yards; 1 kick return, 38 yards

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 4 rush, 34 yards; 2 catches, 10 yards; 5 kick returns, 141 yards (28.2 average); 2 punt returns, 14 yards

Jack Sanborn, LB

South Florida: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo)

Central Michigan: Started, 1 tackle, INT, QBH

Michigan: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 TFL, sack, FF

Northwestern: Started, 13 tackles (7 solo), TFL, PBU

Kent State: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), 2 sacks, 2 TFL

Michigan State: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), TFL

Illinois: Started, 7 tackles (4 solo). .5 TFL. QBH

Season totals: 40 tackles (23 solo), 3 sacks, 6.5 TFL, INT, 2 QBH, PBU, FF

Rachad Wildgoose, CB

South Florida: 2 tackles (solo)

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: PBU

Northwestern: 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 TFL

Kent State: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan State: Started, INT

Illinois: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

Season totals: 9 tackles (8 solo), 2 TFL, PBU, INT

Bryson Williams, NT

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo)

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 4 tackles (1 solo)

Season totals: 5 tackles (2 solo)

