Aron Cruickshank is one of the smallest players on the Wisconsin Badgers – he’s also one of the, if not the — fastest.

At 5-foot-9 (only 5-7 Jack Dunn is shorter) and 161 pounds (the lightest on the team; last year he came in at 154 pounds), Cruickshank has mainly been relegated to kickoff returns in his first two years at Wisconsin.

On Saturday, the Badgers displayed a new wrinkle for the sophomore – putting him in as a wildcat quarterback.

The wildcat is hardly new at Wisconsin – one might remember the “Groshcat” with Garrett Groshek, the “Tannercat” with Tanner McEvoy or the very Wisconsin-like “Barge” with James White. But it must have come as a surprise to Ohio State since the Badgers hadn’t shown it at all in 2019. Cruickshank said as much after the game, referring to his gain of 27 yards on his first run out of the formation – it was the longest run of his career (his previous high was 23, done twice) not to mention the biggest gain on the ground in the game for the Badgers.

Cruickshank said the team had been working on it for a couple of weeks and, sure, he’d love to throw a pass out of it. Hey, you never know – Groshek did throw one pass in 2017 (complete for nine yards), but was also a high school QB. Corey Clement attempted a pass in 2016, which was incomplete. Those are the only non-quarterback pass attempts with Paul Chryst as head coach. Maybe we shouldn’t hold our breath for that Cruickshank pass.

But we do know Cruickshank will get a chance with the ball in his hands on kick returns. Cruickshank averaged just 20.5 yards per return in 2018 as a freshman. He’s in a better groove as a sophomore.

Cruickshank has only had nine returns – in part due to Wisconsin’s defense not allowing a lot of points, in part due to touchbacks and, at least this past Saturday, the Badgers twice having him call for a fair catch – but he’s averaging 24.9 yards.

Wisconsin doesn’t exactly have a glorious recent history when it comes to kick returns. This is the 25th time since 2000 that a Badgers player has nine or more kick returns in a season. Of those, only two players have a better average than Cruickshank – Brandon Williams in 2005 (28.0 on 22 returns) and Kenzel Doe (26.5 on 20 returns in 2013).

With the Badgers perhaps looking for a little spark, maybe Cruickshank is the player to do it.

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers after eight games:



Keeanu Benton, NT



South Florida: 2 tackles (solo), TFLCentral Michigan: Started, 1 tackle (solo), TFLMichigan: Started, 1 tackle, QBHNorthwestern: Played, did not record a statisticKent State: Played, did not record a statisticMichigan State: Started, did not record a statisticIllinois: Did not playOhio State: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo)sack, TFL7 tackles (4 solo), sack, 3 TFL, QBH

Clay Cundiff, TE

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Leo Chenal, LB

South Florida: 5 tackles (3 solo)

Central Michigan: 4 tackles (4 solo)

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: 3 tackles (3 solo), sack, TFL, FR

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: 1 tackle (solo)

Season totals: 13 tackles (11 solo), sack, TFL, FR

Quan Easterling, FB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Semar Melvin, CB

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo)

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)

Graham Mertz, QB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: 4-of-5 passing, 35 yards

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: 5-of-5 passing, 38 yards; 2 rush, 6 yards

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Season totals: 9-of-10 passing, 73 yards; 2 rush, 6 yards

Have not played

Peter Bowden, LS; Stephan Bracey, WR; Logan Brown, OL; Dante Caputo, S; Julius Davis, RB; Jordan DiBenedetto, WR; Dean Engram, CB; Tatum Grass, LB; Rodas Johnson, DE; Jackson Kollath, LB; Spencer Lytle, LB; Cooper Nelson, QR; Maema Njongmeta, LB; Logan O’Brien, OL; Gio Paez, NT; Cam Phillips, WR; Hayden Rucci, TE; Joe Tippmann, OL; Titus Toler, LB; Blake Wilcox, K; James Williams, CB.

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

A.J. Abbott, WR

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)

Donte Burton, CB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan: PBU

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan State: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, PBU

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), 2 PBU

Boyd Dietzen, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jack Eschenbach, TE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jaylan Franklin, OLB

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo), sack, TFL

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo), sack, TFL

Michael Furtney, OL

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

C.J. Goetz, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Andrew Lyons, OL

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Isaiah Mullens, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Taj Mustapha, WR

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Reggie Pearson, S

South Florida: Started, 1 tackle (solo), FF

Central Michigan: Started, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), .5 TFL, FF

Northwestern: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Kent State: Started, 3 tackles (3 solo)

Michigan State: Started, 4 tackles (3 solo)

Illinois: Started, 5 tackles (4 solo), 2 TFL, 3 PBU

Ohio State: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo)

Season stats: 22 tackles (17 solo), 2 FF, 4 PBU, 2.5 TFL

Cormac Sampson, OL/TE

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Brady Schipper, RB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 6 rush, 21 yards

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 6 rush, 21 yards

Alexander Smith, CB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Kent State: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan State: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: Blocked punt

Season stats: 4 tackles (4 solo), PBU, Blk

Marty Strey, OLB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jack Torchio, S

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: INT, PBU

Northwestern: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Season stats: 2 tackles (2 solo), INT, PBU

Nakia Watson, RB

South Florida: 14 rush, 80 yards, TD

Central Michigan: 8 rush, 29 yards, TD; 1 catch, 0 yards

Michigan: 13 rush, 31 yards

Northwestern: 1 rush, 1 yard; 1 tackle

Kent State: 12 rush, 63 yards; 1 catch, 6 yards

Michigan State: 5 rush, 34 yards

Illinois: 2 rush, 9 yards

Ohio State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season stats: 55 rush, 247 yards (4.5 average), 2 TD; 2 catches, 6 yards

Chase Wolf, QB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: 1-for-1 passing, 2 yards

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Ohio State: Did not play

Season stats: 1-for-1 passing, 2 yards



Have not played

Travian Blaylock, CB; Mike Gregoire, WR; Isaac Guerendo, RB; Jacob Heyroth, ILB; Conor Schlichting, P.

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

John Chenal, FB

South Florida: 1 rush, 2 yards; 1 catch, 12 yards; 1 tackle (solo), FF

Central Michigan: 3 rush, 11 yards; 1 catch, 2 yards

Michigan: 2 rush, 5 yards, TD

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 4 rush, 24 yards

Michigan State: Started, 4 rush, 17 yards; 1 catch, 1 yard

Illinois: 3 rush, 3 yards

Ohio State: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 17 rush, 62 yards (3.6 average), 2 TD; 2 catches, 3 yards, 1 tackle (solo), FF

Aron Cruickshank, WR

South Florida: 1 kick return, 23 yards

Central Michigan: 1 catch, 19 yards; 2 punt returns, 14 yards

Michigan: 1 kick return, 11 yards

Northwestern: 2 kick returns, 69 yards

Kent State: 2 rush, 6 yards; 2 catches, 10 yards

Michigan State: 2 rush, 28 yards; 1 kick return, 38 yards

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Ohio State: 2 rush, 28 yards; 4 kick returns, 83 yards

Season totals: 6 rush, 62 yards; 2 catches, 10 yards; 9 kick returns, 224 yards (24.9 average); 2 punt returns, 14 yards

Jack Sanborn, LB

South Florida: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo)

Central Michigan: Started, 1 tackle, INT, QBH

Michigan: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 TFL, sack, FF

Northwestern: Started, 13 tackles (7 solo), TFL, PBU

Kent State: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), 2 sacks, 2 TFL

Michigan State: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), TFL

Illinois: Started, 7 tackles (4 solo). .5 TFL. QBH

Ohio State: Started, 6 tackles (4 solo)

Season totals: 46 tackles (27 solo), 3 sacks, 6.5 TFL, INT, 2 QBH, PBU, FF

Rachad Wildgoose, CB

South Florida: 2 tackles (solo)

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: PBU

Northwestern: 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 TFL

Kent State: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan State: Started, INT

Illinois: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

Ohio State: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Season totals:11 tackles (9 solo), 2 TFL, PBU, INT

Bryson Williams, NT

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo)

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 4 tackles (1 solo)

Ohio State: 1 tackle

Season totals: 6 tackles (2 solo)

