No. 25 Badgers top Oklahoma, advance in Battle 4 Atlantis
NO. 25 WISCONSIN 78, OKLAHOMA 58
Oklahoma sent a steady stream of double teams at preseason Associated Press All-American Ethan Happ. Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice took advantage of the open looks.
Trice set career highs with 25 points and a tournament-record seven 3-pointers — a mark matched by Butler’s Sean McDermott in Thursday’s final game — after going 0 for 5 from behind the arc in Round 1.
“We definitely expect teams to go two at the ball with Ethan when he has it,” Trice said. “I think that opens up a lot of guys and Ethan finds open teammates.”
Trice started 7 for 7 on 3s, the last when he pump-faked a defender and stepped to his right to hit for a 66-47 lead with 6:22 left. He finally missed with 5:57 left to finish at 7 for 8.
That was the first missed 3 after halftime for the Badgers (5-0), who made 8 of 9 in the second half and 14 of 22 for the game. Wisconsin shot 59 percent after the break.
Christian James scored 18 points for the Sooners (4-1), who shot 47 percent. They next face Dayton in Friday’s third-place game.