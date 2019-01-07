Former Badgers tackle Joe Thomas named to CFB Hall of Fame

The National Football Federation announced Monday morning former Wisconsin Badgers tackle Joe Thomas is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019.

Thomas starred at Wisconsin from 2003-06 and won the Outland Trophy as a senior, being recognized as the nation’s top lineman. He was named an All-American in 2005 and 2006.

The Brookfield, Wis., native is the first modern-era offensive lineman from the Wisconsin program to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and 11th player overall.

Thomas went on to be selected third overall by Cleveland in 2007 and played 11 years for the Browns before retiring at the end of the 2017 season. He played 10,363 consecutive snaps and was named a first team All-Pro in seven seasons.

The Class of 2019 includes 13 standout players – including Troy Polamalu, Vince Young, London Fletcher and Torry Holt — and two coaches, Dennis Erickson and Joe Taylor.

Thomas will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame on Dec. 10 at the NFF Annual Awards Dinner.