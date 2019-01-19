Badgers suffer fourth straight loss, 6-4 to No. 12 Notre Dame
Four goals weren’t enough Friday night for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Wisconsin trailed No. 12 Notre Dame 2-0 midway through the first period, but three unanswered goals by K’Andre Miller, Roman Ahcan and Tarek Baker gave the Badgers a one-goal lead in the second period.
Bobby Nardella lit the lamp for Notre Dame three minutes later, and the two teams entered the final period tied 3-3.
The Fighting Irish’s Michael Graham and Wisconsin’s Will Johnson exchanged power-play goals to start the third period, but Notre Dame broke the tie with a Mike O’Leary goal at the 13:36 mark.
Tory Dello added another in the final two minutes, and the Fighting Irish finished off Wisconsin 6-4.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin will try to snap this four-game losing streak Saturday night against Notre Dame at the United Center in Chicago. The puck drops at 6:30 p.m.