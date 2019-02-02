Badgers suffer 4-1 loss to Michigan State

The Wisconsin Badgers suffered a 4-1 loss to Michigan State on Friday night in this weekend’s series opener.

Ty Emberson scored the Badgers’ lone goal, and goaltender Daniel Lebedeff made 28 saves in the net.

Trailing 3-0 late in the second period, Emberson got the Badgers on the board after getting his stick on a loose rebound.

The Spartans’ dangerous first line comprised of Taro Hirose, Patrick Khodorenko and Mitch Lewandowski, tallied all four of Michigan State’s goals.