Badgers suffer 4-1 loss to Michigan State
FOX Sports Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Badgers suffered a 4-1 loss to Michigan State on Friday night in this weekend’s series opener.
Ty Emberson scored the Badgers’ lone goal, and goaltender Daniel Lebedeff made 28 saves in the net.
Trailing 3-0 late in the second period, Emberson got the Badgers on the board after getting his stick on a loose rebound.
The Spartans’ dangerous first line comprised of Taro Hirose, Patrick Khodorenko and Mitch Lewandowski, tallied all four of Michigan State’s goals.