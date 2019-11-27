Badgers stay put at No. 12 in College Football Playoff rankings
FOX Sports Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Badgers stayed at to No. 12 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday, following a 45-24 win over Purdue.
Wisconsin visits Minnesota on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium, with the winner getting a chance to play for a Big Ten title. The Gophers are ranked eighth in the CFP rankings.