Badgers stay put at No. 12 in College Football Playoff rankings

The Wisconsin Badgers stayed at to No. 12 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday, following a 45-24 win over Purdue.

Here’s a full look at the November 2️⃣6️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings. Is your team in this week? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/AaGN1tMsUz — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 27, 2019

Wisconsin visits Minnesota on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium, with the winner getting a chance to play for a Big Ten title. The Gophers are ranked eighth in the CFP rankings.