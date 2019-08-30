Wisconsin Badgers-South Florida Bulls pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and South Florida Bulls in Tampa:

— This is the 2nd meeting between Wisconsin and South Florida. The Badgers on the previous meeting, 27-10 at home in 2014.

— Wisconsin’s last regular-season game in Florida occurred Sept. 24, 1988, a 23-3 loss to top-ranked Miami.

— The Badgers have won three straight season openers.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 30-6 when scoring first, 12-6 when the opponent scores first, 26-3 when leading after the first quarter, 8-5 when trailing after the first quarter, 35-2 when leading at halftime, 4-9 when trailing at halftime, 37-2 when leading after the third quarter and 5-9 when trailing after the third quarter.

— Wisconsin has 26 100-yard rushers in August-September road games vs. nonconference opponents, including three over 200 yards. Most: Ron Dayne, 254 at San Jose State in 1997. Last: Jonathan Taylor, 128 at BYU in 2017.

— The Badgers have five 200-yard passers in August-September road games vs. nonconference opponents: 2017 – Alex Hornibrook, 256 at BYU; 2003 – Jim Sorgi, 215 at West Virginia; 2001 – Jim Sorgi, 231 at Oregon; 1984 – Mike Howard, 267 at Missouri; 1971 – Neil Graff, 229 at Syracuse.

— Wisconsin has nine 100-yard receivers in August-September road games vs. nonconference opponents. Most: Lee Evans, 168 at Oregon in 2001. Last: Jonathan Orr, 150 at UNLV in 2002.

— Jonathan Taylor needs 8 carries to tie and 9 to pass Terrell Fletcher for 10th place, 23 to tie and 24 to pass John Clay for 9th place, 28 to tie and 29 to pass Melvin Gordon for 8th place and 37 to tie and 38 to pass James White for 7th place on UW’s all-time list.

— If Taylor rushes for 100 yards, it will be the 23rd time he’s reached that mark passing Melvin Gordon for fourth-most career 100-yard games in UW history.

— Danny Davis needs 1 touchdown to tie and to pass Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— Davis needs 164 yards to become the 31st player in Badgers history with 1,000 career receiving yards.

— A.J. Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Darrin Charles, Lou Holland, Matt Nyquist and Mike Roan for 17th place, 2 to tie Danny Davis, Jeff Mack and Brandon Williams for 15th place and 3 to tie Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 31 yards to pass Nick Davis for 25th place, 60 to pass Jeff Mack for 24th place, 104 to pass Darrin Charles for 23rd place and 112 to pass Lance Kendricks for 22nd place on UW’s all-time receiving yards list.