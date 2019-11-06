Badgers slotted at No. 13 in first College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff committee released its first rankings of the 2019 season Tuesday night, slotting the Wisconsin Badgers at No. 13.

Wisconsin leapfrogged Minnesota into the top 15. Minnesota is currently ranked 13th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while the Badgers sit at 16th. However, the CFB Playoff committee placed Minnesota at 17th in Tuesday’s rankings, four spots behind the Badgers.

The initial rankings include six teams from the Big Ten. Only Ohio State and Penn State were ranked ahead of Wisconsin. Michigan, Minnesota and Iowa cracked the 25-team list behind the Badgers.

After two consecutive losses to Illinois and Ohio State, the Badgers will try to get back on track against Iowa on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

See the full list below:

CFP RANKINGS — WEEK 1 (released Nov. 5)