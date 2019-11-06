Badgers slotted at No. 13 in first College Football Playoff rankings

<p> FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Madison, Wis. Taylor was selected to the AP Midseason All-America NCAA college football team, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File) </p>

The College Football Playoff committee released its first rankings of the 2019 season Tuesday night, slotting the Wisconsin Badgers at No. 13.

Wisconsin leapfrogged Minnesota into the top 15. Minnesota is currently ranked 13th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while the Badgers sit at 16th. However, the CFB Playoff committee placed Minnesota at 17th in Tuesday’s rankings, four spots behind the Badgers.

The initial rankings include six teams from the Big Ten. Only Ohio State and Penn State were ranked ahead of Wisconsin. Michigan, Minnesota and Iowa cracked the 25-team list behind the Badgers.

After two consecutive losses to Illinois and Ohio State, the Badgers will try to get back on track against Iowa on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

See the full list below:

CFP RANKINGS — WEEK 1 (released Nov. 5)

RANK TEAM
1 Ohio State
2 LSU
3 Alabama
4 Penn State
5 Clemson
6 Georgia
7 Oregon
8 Utah
9 Oklahoma
10 Florida
11 Auburn
12 Baylor
13 Wisconsin
14 Michigan
15 Notre Dame
16 Kansas State
17 Minnesota
18 Iowa
19 Wake Forest
20 Cincinnati
21 Memphis
22 Boise State
23 Oklahoma State
24 Navy
25 SMU