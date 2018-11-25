Badgers skate to draw, shootout victory over Michigan

The Badgers men’s hockey team battled to a 2-2 tie and a shootout win over No. 14 Michigan on Saturday night.

Following a pair of scoreless overtime periods, Max Zimmer scored in the third round of the shootout to give Wisconsin the extra point.

The Badgers jumped out to an early lead in the opening period, scoring on the first power play of the game as Ty Emberson fired a one-timer past the Michigan goaltender.

Jack Gorniak put the Badgers up 2-0 midway through the second frame after crashing the net for the put-back.

Michigan scored four minutes later before a third period goal tied the game at 2-2.

Daniel Lebedeff made 37 saves in goal for the Badgers.