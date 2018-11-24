Badgers settle for tie vs. Michigan

The Badgers men’s hockey team skated to a 1-1 tie after 65 minutes to secure a road point at Michigan on Friday night.

The two teams settled for a tie after a scoreless first overtime period, but the Wolverines found the back of the net in 3-on-3 overtime to earn an extra point.

Mick Messner opened the scoring early in the second period to give the Badgers the lead.

That score would hold until Michigan scored to tie the game midway through the final period.

Jack Berry made 37 saves in goal for the Badgers.