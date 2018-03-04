Badgers season comes to close in Big Ten quarterfinals
Wisconsin saw its season come to a close in the Big Ten quarterfinals after falling in game two to Michigan 7-4.
Trent Frederic gave the Badgers an early 1-0 advantage, scoring just 23 seconds into the contest, but Michigan scored twice later in the period to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
After Michigan tacked on another early in the second, Badgers’ Cameron Hughes cut the lead to 3-2 at 6:08.
Michigan regained the two-goal lead shortly after, but Frederic scored again at the 9:16 mark of the second to make it 4-3.
A late goal in the second and early score in the third gave the Wolverines a 6-3 lead.
Badgers’ Matthew Freytag cut the lead to 6-4, but an empty net goal for the Wolverines sealed their place in the semifinal round of the tournament with a 7-4 win.