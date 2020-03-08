Badgers season comes to an end with overtime loss to Ohio State

Wisconsin’s season came to an end in heartbreaking fashion Saturday night as the Badgers fell in overtime to No. 11 Ohio State 2-1.

The Badgers needed a win to force a game three and avoid elimination in the Big Ten quarterfinals series.

Senior goalie Jack Berry had 27 saves on 29 shots in his last game as a Badger.

After Berry held the Buckeyes scoreless through the first period, Ohio State scored in the second on the power play.

The Badgers responded later in the period as Dylan Holloway’s power play goal tied the game.

Ohio State’s Jaedon Leslie found the back of the net 1:12 into overtime to end Wisconsin’s season.