Dhooghe scores twice in Badgers’ 4-2 loss to Clarkson

The Wisconsin Badgers’ first road trip of the season begins with a loss.

Coming off a two-game sweep of Boston College last weekend, No. 15 Wisconsin (2-1-0) came out flat in a 4-2 loss to Clarkson (1-2-0) in upstate New York.

The Golden Knights scored two goals in the opening 11 minutes. Wisconsin’s Sean Dhooghe scored twice, including a game-tying goal in the third period, but Clarkson’s Kevin Charyszyn and Brian Hurley both found the back of the net to make it a 4-2 final.

Dhooghe now has a team-high five points on the young season — three goals and two assists. Badgers goaltender Jack Berry stopped 21 shots in the loss.

Clarkson earns its first win of the year after being swept by Penn State last weekend.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin continues its trip around New York with a Saturday night matchup against St. Lawrence. The puck drops at 6 p.m.