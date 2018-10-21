Badgers score early and often in win vs. St. Lawrence

Six different Badgers scored as Wisconsin cruised to a 7-1 victory over St. Lawrence on Saturday night.

Roman Ahcan opened the scoring for Wisconsin seven minutes into the first period before Wyatt Kalynuk and Sean Dhooghe added goals in the second to stretch the Badgers’ lead to 3-0.

After the Saints scored in the opening minutes of the third, Wisconsin exploded for four goals, including three power-play tallies, to runaway with a 7-1 win.

Goaltender Daniel Lebedeff had 20 saves in the win.