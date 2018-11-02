Wisconsin Badgers-Rutgers Scarlet Knights pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for Saturday’s game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium:

— This is the third meeting between Wisconsin and Rutgers. The Badgers won both previous matchups, in 2014 (37-0) and 2015 (48-10).

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 28-5 when scoring first (4-2 in 2018), 11-5 when the opponent scores first (1-1 in 2018), 24-3 when leading after the first quarter (3-0 in 2018), 8-3 when trailing after the first quarter (1-0 in 2018), 33-2 when leading at halftime (4-0 in 2018), 3-7 when trailing at halftime (0-2 in 2018), 35-2 when leading after the third quarter (4-0 in 2018) and 4-7 when trailing after the third quarter (1-3 in 2018).

— Jonathan Taylor needs 214 yards to pass Alan Ameche for 11th place and 282 to pass John Clay for 10th place on UW’s all-time rushing yards list.

— Taylor needs 82 yards to pass P.J. Hill (2007) for 5th place on UW’s rushing yards list by a sophomore.

— Taylor needs 127 yards to pass Billy Marek (1975) for 20th place and 221 to pass Corey Clement (2016) for 19th place on UW’s all-time single-season rushing yards list.

— Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Brian Calhoun for 15th place and 2 to tie and 3 to pass Mike Samuel for 14th place on UW’s all-time rushing touchdowns list.

— Taylor’s next 100-yard rushing game will be his 18th, tying him with John Clay and James White for 7th place on UW’s all-time 100-yard games list.

— Alex Hornibrook needs 115 passing yards to pass Scott Tolzien for 5th place on UW’s all-time passing yards list.

— Hornibrook needs 14 completions to pass Scott Tolzien for 5th place and 18 to pass Brooks Bollinger for 4th place on UW’s all-time completions list.

— Hornibrook needs 2 touchdowns to tie John Stocco for 3rd place and 3 to tie and 4 to pass Joel Stave on UW’s all-time passing touchdowns list.

— Hornibrook needs 1 interception to tie John Ryan for 7th place, 2 to tie and 3 to pass Mike Howard and Mike Carroll for 5th place and 4 to tie Randy Wright and Tony Lowery for 3rd place on UW’s all-time interceptions list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Darrin Charles, Lou Holland, Matt Nyquist and Mike Roan for 17th place, 2 to tie Jeff Mack and Brandon Williams for 15th place and 3 to tie Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 99 yards to become the 30th Badgers player to reach 1,000 receiving yards.

— T.J. Edwards needs 7 tackles to tie Richard Jakious for 19th place, 8 to tie Mike Thompson for 18th place, 9 to tie Michael Reed for 17th place and 15 to tie and 16 to pass Scott Nelson for 16th place on UW’s all-time tackles list.

— Edwards needs 1 interception to tie and 2 to pass David Greenwood for 7th place on UW’s all-time interceptions list.

— Edwards needs 1 TFL to tie and 1.5 to pass Joe Schobert for 14th place and 2 to tie and 2.5 to pass J.J. Watt for 13th place on UW’s all-time tackles for loss list.

— Eric Burrell needs 1 forced fumble to tie 10 others (last done by Chris Borland in 2012) for 4th place on UW’s all-time single-season forced fumbles list. Borland (2009, ’11) and Joe Schobert (2015) have the most with 5.

— Chris Orr needs 1 fumble recovery to tie four others (last done by Chris Borland in 2012) for 6th place on UW’s all-time single-season fumble recoveries list.

— Rafael Gaglianone needs 7 extra points to tie and 8 to pass Philip Welch for 1st place on UW’s all-time extra points list.

— Gaglianone needs 1 field-goal attempt to tie and 2 to pass Todd Gregoire for 1st place on UW’s all-time field-goal attempts list.

— Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal be the only kicker in Wisconsin history with four FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history.