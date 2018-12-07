Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor wins Doak Walker Award

ATLANTA — Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, the nation’s leading, became the fourth Badgers player to win the Doak Walker. That ties Texas for the most of any school. He beat out Memphis’ Darrell Henderson and Clemson’s Travis Etienne.

Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker is the first Bulldogs’ player to win the Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. The senior beat out LSU cornerback Greedy Williams and Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love.

Syracuse freshman Andre Szmyt wins the Lou Groza as top kicker, beating out Cooper Rothe of Wyoming and Cole Tracy of LSU.