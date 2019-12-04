Badgers rise to No. 8 in College Football Playoff rankings

The Wisconsin Badgers moved up four spots to No. 8 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday, following a 38-17 win over Minnesota.

Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 2️⃣5️⃣ rankings for games played through November 30. Is your team in? 👀 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/PaGC4Tbw2z — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 4, 2019

The Rose Bowl race is down to the Badgers and Penn State who came at No. 10 in this week’s poll.

Wisconsin heads to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the 2019 Big Ten Football Championship Game against Ohio State on Saturday. The Badgers look to avenge a 38-7 loss to the Buckeyes on Oct. 26.