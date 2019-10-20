Badgers earn weekend sweep of No. 3 Minnesota Duluth
The No. 17 Badgers finished off a weekend sweep with a 3-1 victory against the reigning two-time national champions and No. 3 Minnesota Duluth.
Alex Turcotte, Ty Pelton-Byce and Sean Dhooghe netted goals for Wisconsin.
After a scoreless first period, Turcotte opened the scoring with a power play goal five minutes into the second.
Pelton-Byce gave Wisconsin a 2-0 lead after converting a breakaway for the game-winning goal off a pass down the ice by Dhooghe.
Minnesota Duluth scored at the end of the second but the Badgers held them scoreless in the third and added an empty-netter by Dhooghe with 36 seconds remaining to seal the win.
