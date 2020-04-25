Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus drafted by Lions in fifth round

After a standout junior season, former Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus was selected in the fifth round by the Detroit Lions.

Cephus missed the entire 2018 season after being accused of sexual assault — of which he was eventually found innocent — and joined the Badgers a week before the 2019 season.

Cephus led Wisconsin with 59 catches for 901 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished the season with back-to-back 100-yard games against Minnesota and Ohio State followed by a seven-catch, 59-yard game with a TD vs. Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

He’s the first Badgers wide receiver to be chosen in the draft since Green Bay selected Jared Abbrederis in the fifth round in 2014. Cephus is the highest drafted Wisconsin wide receiver since Nick Toon (Round 4, No. 122 overall) in 2012.

On Detroit, Cephus will likely slot in as a third or fourth receiver behind Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. He’ll battle Geronimo Allison for a backup role.