Badgers rally for 5 unanswered goals to beat Penn State 8-5

Trailing 5-3 in the second period, the Wisconsin Badgers rallied for five unanswered goals to beat No. 6 Penn State 8-5 on Saturday night.

The Badgers held a 3-1 lead in the second, but gave up the next four goals to fall behind 5-3.

Will Johnson sparked the Badgers’ rally, scoring a power-play goal at 18:45 of the second period before Wisconsin went on to score four goals in third.

With under 10 minutes to go in regulation, Wisconsin’s Max Zimmer tied the game at 5-5, before K’Andre Miller scored the game-winner.

Tarek Baker scored minutes later to put the game out of reach and Peter Tischke’s empty-netter sealed the Badgers’ win.

Wisconsin took an early 1-0 lead after Matthew Freytag scored just over two minutes into the first before Penn State responded 20 seconds later to even the score.

The Badgers reclaimed the lead off Johnson’s first tally of the night at the 18:49 mark to give Wisconsin a 2-1 lead heading to the second.

In the opening minute of the second period, Wyatt Kalynuk stretched the Badgers’ lead to 3-1, but the Nittany Lions responded with four consecutive goals to take a 5-3 lead.

Badgers goalie Daniel Lebedeff made 14 saves, while Jack Berry made six saves in relief.