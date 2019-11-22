Wisconsin Badgers-Purdue Boilermakers pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium:

— This is the 87th meeting between Wisconsin and Purdue. The Badgers lead the series 49-29-8, including 27-12-2 in Madison. Wisconsin has won 13 straight games in the series, which is the longest streak since the teams first met in 1892, and have won six in a row at Camp Randall Stadium.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 36-7 when scoring first (6-1 in 2019), 14-7 when the opponent scores first (2-1 in 2019), 32-4 when leading after the first quarter (6-1 in 2019), 9-6 when trailing after the first quarter (1-1 in 2019), 43-3 when leading at halftime (8-1 in 2019), 4-10 when trailing at halftime (0-1 in 2019), 45-3 when leading after the third quarter (8-1 in 2019) and 5-10 when trailing after the third quarter (0-1 in 2019).

— The Badgers have 28 100-yard rushers vs. Purdue and have done it every year form 2009-17 with the exception of 2015. Most: Jonathan Taylor, 321 in 2018. The last time Wisconsin had a 100-yard rusher and lost vs. Purdue was 2000.

— Wisconsin has 15 200-yard passers vs. Purdue. Most yards as well as last time in a game and at home: Joel Stave, 322 in 2015.

— The Badgers have seven 100-yard receivers vs. Purdue. Most: Al Toon, 252 in 1983. Last: Quintez Cephus, 100 in 2017. Only other to do it since 1984 is Chris Chambers, 173 in 2000.

— Jonathan Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie and 2 to pass Montee Ball (2012) for 4th place and 3 to tie and 4 to pass Brian Calhoun (2005) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 1 rushing touchdown to tie Billy and 2 to pass Marek (1974), John Clay (2009) and Montee Ball (2010) for 7th place, 3 to tie Ron Dayne (1999) for 6th place, 4 to tie Ron Dayne (1996) for 4th place and 5 to tie and 6 to pass Brian Calhoun (2005) and Montee Ball (2012) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season rushing touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 393 yards to pass DeAngelo Williams for 6th place for most rushing yards in FBS history (since 1956).

— Taylor needs 160 yards to pass Archie Griffin for 2nd place on the Big Ten’s all-time rushing yards list.

— If Taylor rushes for 100 yards, it will be the 31st time he’s reached that mark. Ron Dayne has the most 100+-yard games in UW history with 33.

— If Taylor rushes for 200 yards, it will be the 12th time he’s reached that mark, tying Ricky Williams for 2nd most in NCAA history. Ron Dayne is 1st with 14. (note: includes bowl games)

— Jack Coan needs 205 yards to pass Gregg Bohlig for 17th place on UW’s all-time passing yards list.

— Coan needs 9 completions to pass Tyler Donovan for 14th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Danny Davis needs 1 touchdown to pass Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— Quintez Cephus and A.J. Taylor need 1 touchdown to tie and 2 to pass David Charles, Michael Jones and Danny Davis for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— Davis needs 2 receptions to pass Mike Roan for 19th place, 8 to pass Tony Simmons for 18th place and 11 to pass David Charles for 17th place on UW’s all-time list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Darrin Charles, Lou Holland, Matt Nyquist and Mike Roan for 17th place, 2 to tie Danny Davis, Jeff Mack and Brandon Williams for 15th place and 3 to tie Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 15 yards to pass Mel Reddick for 19th place, 41 to pass Tim Stracka for 18th place and 89 to pass Jacob Pedersen for 17th place on UW’s all-time receiving yards list.

— Chris Orr needs 1 sacks to tie Tim Jordan (1985) and Darryl Sims (1982) for 6th place, 1.5 to tie T.J. Watt (2016) for 5th place, 2 to tie and 2.5 to pass Tarek Saleh (1995) and O’Brien Schofield (2009) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season sacks list.

— Zack Baun needs .5 sacks to tie and 1 to pass Mike Thompson (1993) and Bryan Jurewicz (1996) for 8th place. 1.5 to tie Tim Jordan (1985) and Darryl Sims (1982) for 6th place, 2 to tie T.J. Watt (2016) for 5th place, 2.5 to tie and 3 to pass Tarek Saleh (1995) and O’Brien Schofield (2009) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season sacks list.

— Baun, Eric Burrell, Orr and Reggie Pearson each need 1 forced fumble to tie and 2 to pass 10 others for 4th place on UW’s all-time single-season forced fumbles list (last done by Chris Borland in 2012).

— Aron Cruickshank needs 190 kick return yards to pass David Gilreath (2009) for 10th place, 191 to pass Nate Odomes (1986) and Brandon Williams (2005) for 8th place, 198 to pass Kenzel Doe (2014) for 7th place, 201 to pass Brandon Williams (2003) for 6th place, 234 to pass David Gilreath (2010) for 5th place, 245 to pass Brandon Williams (2002) for 4th place and 264 to pass Jared Abbrederis (2011) for 3rd place on UW’s all-time single-season season list.