Wisconsin Badgers-Purdue Boilermakers pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for Saturday’s game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium:

— This is the 19th meeting between Wisconsin and Penn State with the Badgers leading the series 48-28-8 including 21-17-3 in West Lafayette, Ind. The Badgers have won 12 straight, winning every matchup since 2004, the longest winning streak for either team since the series began in 1892. Wisconsin also have won seven straight at Ross-Ade Stadium with its last loss occurring in 1997.

— Purdue hasn’t scored more than 20 points vs. Wisconsin since 2003 when the Boilermakers won 26-23 — the last time they beat the Badgers.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 29-6 when scoring first (5-3 in 2018), 11-5 when the opponent scores first (1-1 in 2018), 25-3 when leading after the first quarter (4-0 in 2018), 8-4 when trailing after the first quarter (1-1 in 2018), 34-2 when leading at halftime (5-0 in 2018), 3-8 when trailing at halftime (0-3 in 2018), 36-2 when leading after the third quarter (5-0 in 2018) and 4-8 when trailing after the third quarter (1-4 in 2018).

— The Badgers have 27 100-yard rushers against Purdue including seven over 200 (Jonathan Taylor had 217 last year). Most: Montee Ball, 247 at Purdue in 2012. The last time Wisconsin had a 100-yard rusher and lost to Purdue was 2000 (9-0 since).

— Wisconsin has 15 100-yard passers against Purdue. Most: Joel Stave, 322 at home in 2015. Most at Purdue: Randy Wright, 317 in 1983. The Badgers have six 200-yard passing games since 2004 and won all six (John Stocco three times, Russell Wilson and Stave twice)

— The Badgers have seven 100-yard receivers vs. Purdue, but just two since 2000: Chris Chambers in 2000 and Quintez Cephus last year. Most: Al Toon, 252 in 1983.

— Jonathan Taylor needs 185 yards to pass Billy Marek for 7th place on UW’s all-time rushing yards list.

— Taylor needs 8 yards to pass Anthony Davis (2002) for 2nd place and 62 to pass Melvin Gordon (2013) for 1st place on UW’s rushing yards list by a sophomore.

— Taylor needs 8 yards to pass Anthony Davis (2002) for 12th place, 22 to to pass P.J. Hill (2006) for 11th place, 62 to pass Melvin Gordon (2013) for 10th place, 89 to pass Brian Calhoun (2005) for 9th place, 90 to pass Brent Moss (1993) for 8th place, 133 to pass Michael Bennett (2000) for 7th place and 283 to pass Montee Ball (2012) for 6th place on UW’s all-time single-season rushing yards list.

— Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie and 2 to pass Brooks Bollinger and Rufus Ferguson for 11th place on UW’s all-time rushing touchdowns list.

— Taylor’s next 100-yard rushing game will be his 20th, tying him with P.J. Hill for 5th place on UW’s all-time 100-yard games list. This will be Taylor’s 25th game. Hill played in 37.

— Taylor’s next 100-yard rushing game will be his 10th of the season, tying for second-most in a season in UW history with Brent Moss (1993), Ron Dayne (1999), Anthony Davis (2001), Montee Ball (2011 & ’12) and himself (2017). Melvin Gordon owns the school record with 12 in 2014.

— Alex Hornibrook needs 23 passing yards to pass Scott Tolzien for 5th place on UW’s all-time passing yards list.

— Hornibrook needs 7 completions to pass Scott Tolzien for 5th place and 11 to pass Brooks Bollinger for 4th place on UW’s all-time completions list.

— Hornibrook needs 2 touchdowns to tie John Stocco for 3rd place and 3 to tie and 4 to pass Joel Stave on UW’s all-time passing touchdowns list.

— Hornibrook needs 2 interceptions to tie and 3 to pass Tony Lowery and Randy Wright for 3rd place on UW’s all-time interceptions list.

— A.J. Taylor needs 1 touchdown to tie Darrin Charles, Lou Holland, Matt Nyquist and Mike Roan for 17th place, 2 to tie Jeff Mack and Brandon Williams for 15th place and 3 to tie Travis Beckum, David Charles and Michael Jones for 12th place on UW’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

— Taylor needs 66 yards to become the 30th Badgers player to reach 1,000 receiving yards.

— T.J. Edwards needs 7 tackles to tie Nick Griesen for 15th place, 8 to tie and 9 to pass Jason Doering for 14th place and 14 to tie and 15 to pass Reggie Holt for 13th place on UW’s all-time tackles list.

— Edwards needs 1 interception to tie and 2 to pass David Greenwood for 7th place on UW’s all-time interceptions list.

— Edwards needs 1 TFL to tie and 1.5 to pass Joe Schobert for 14th place and 2 to tie and 2.5 to pass J.J. Watt for 13th place on UW’s all-time tackles for loss list.

— Eric Burrell needs 1 forced fumble to tie 10 others (last done by Chris Borland in 2012) for 4th place on UW’s all-time single-season forced fumbles list. Borland (2009, ’11) and Joe Schobert (2015) have the most with 5.

— Chris Orr needs 1 fumble recovery to tie four others (last done by Chris Borland in 2012) for 6th place on UW’s all-time single-season fumble recoveries list.

— Rafael Gaglianone needs 2 extra points to tie and 3 to pass Philip Welch for 1st place on UW’s all-time extra points list.

— Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal be the only kicker in Wisconsin history with four FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history.