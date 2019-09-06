Wisconsin Badgers predictions: Game 2 vs. Central Michigan

As is often the case with Wisconsin’s nonconference home games, there’s not a lot of, shall we say, fervor, for predictions.

Certainly, the Badgers’ home opener against Central Michigan in which Wisconsin is a 35-point favorite qualifies.

So, yes, *spoiler alert*, no one is picking Wisconsin to lose. But cover, that’s a different story.

Our next version of predictions — in two weeks when the Badgers face Michigan — will be a little more robust.

OK, here’s this week’s predictions from around the web and Twitter:

The Associated Press’ Ralph D. Russo: Wisconsin 45, Central Michigan 7.

Pete Fiutak of Collegefootballnews.com: Wisconsin 44, Central Michigan 7. “Taylor is the focus, but watch out for Coan and the passing game to be the key to turning this into an ugly blowout – CMU won’t do much to get into the backfield.”

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report: Wisconsin 41, Central Michigan 16. “In 2018, Central Michigan averaged a disgusting 4.5 yards per pass attempt and never cracked the 200-yard mark in a single game. Quinten Dormady changed that with 285 yards and three touchdowns in his debut, but a similar performance would merely keep Jim McElwain’s club within reach of Jonathan Taylor and Wisconsin’s powerful rushing attack.”

The Oklahoman’s Berry Tramel: Wisconsin 42, Central Michigan 7. “I misjudged the Badgers. My apologies. I will now sit down and go back to believing Wisconsin will crush every opponent seeking an upset.”

Bill Bender of The Sporting News: Wisconsin 49, Central Michigan 13.

Chip Minnich of Athlon Sports: Wisconsin 56, Central Michigan 14. “At this point, Wisconsin has just too much depth and talent for the Chippewas to stay close. Wisconsin was impressive on the road at South Florida, and this home opener against Central Michigan should be a dominating win by the Badgers in this first-ever meeting between the two programs.”

Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press: Wisconsin 42, Central Michigan 10.

Josh Slagter of MLive.com: Wisconsin 38, Central Michigan 7. “Jim McElwain opened his time in Mount Pleasant with a 38-17 win over Albany, with grad transfer QB Quinten Dormady tossing three TD passes for the Chippewas. While the Badgers were dominant in a 49-0 win over South Florida, keep an eye on how that rebuilt offensive line. Yes, Jonathan Taylor ran for 135 yards, but the Bulls had 11 tackles for lsos and two sacks of QB Jack Coan. This will be another week to work those kinks out.”

Joe Vozzelli of the Champaign News-Gazette: Wisconsin 34, Central Michigan 13.

The Athletic’s Jesse Temple: Wisconsin 42, Central Michigan 7.

Bill Connelly of ESPN: His S&P+ projection has it Wisconsin 51, Central Michigan 12.

All three Athlon Sports analysts are picking Wisconsin to win.

All six analysts at USAToday.com pick Wisconsin to win.

All seven CBSSports.com analysts think Wisconsin will win and five of seven have the Badgers covering a 34 1/2-point spread.